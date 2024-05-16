FanDuel promo offer: Bet $5 and get $150 bonus if you win on Thursday; $300 live in 2 states’

Get involved in Thursday’s action at FanDuel with $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 or more wins, or $300 in select states.

Golf’s second major of the year starts on Thursday as the PGA Championship begins at Valhalla. There is also soccer from La Liga, along with more action from the NBA Playoffs.

FanDuel promo code

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You can claim the bet $5, get $150 bonus bets offer if you register and play from one of the following states: AZ, CO, CT, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, WY.

Here’s how you can get set up at FanDuel:

Click here to go to FanDuel and get your bonus with no promo code needed Provide your details and verify the information Read and understand the FanDuel terms and conditions Make a $10 minimum deposit and make a bet of at least $5 Receive your bonus bets if your first bet wins You have seven days to use your bonus bets before they expire

The process is exactly the same for players in MA and OH, except after betting $5 (and winning) you will receive $300 in bonus bets.

We suggest you go with a heavy favorite with your first bet since the bonus is contingent on winning.

What can you use your FanDuel bonus on Thursday?

The action on Thursday begins at the PGA Championship, where world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the +400 favorite to win golf’s second major of the year. Rory McIlroy, who won the last time the event was held at Valhalla, is second pick at +750.

Xander Schauffele is third favorite at +1400 as his quest for first major victory continues, while three-time winner and defending champion Brooks Koepka is +1600.

The legendary Tiger Woods is at +40000 and not fancied to pick up a fifth PGA title, while three-time winner Phil Mickelson is further back at +50000.

There is soccer action from La Liga, where there is an interesting game between +550 Almeria and -280 Barcelona. Almeria are already relegated from La Liga, and this game is a chance for them to get some hope for the future by claiming a win over one of the big teams.

Thursday concludes with the NBA Playoffs. The Minnesota Timberwolves are -2 point favorites over the Denver Nuggets in Game 6, and must win in order to force Game 7 on Sunday.

Click here to go to FanDuel for$150 in bonus bets after betting only $5. If you are signing up and playing from MA or OH, you will get $300 in bonus bets after placing your $5 or more wager.

More info on FanDuel’s bonus

FanDuel promo code No promo code needed - click this link and sign up. FanDuel promo offer Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if you win FanDuel promo offer terms and conditions New players only, 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, OH, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.