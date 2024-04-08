FanDuel North Carolina promo code: Bet $5 and get $200 bonus to use on the March Madness championship game and more

March Madness finishes today with the college basketball national championship, and FanDuel are offering $200 in bonus bets to get in on the action.

Click here and get $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5 - no promo code required.

UConn are looking to beat out Purdue for the national championship, and in the process get their first repeat. Meanwhile, in the NHL, there is a big game with big implications for the playoff race.

FanDuel North Carolina promo code

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You can claim the FanDuel North Carolina bonus quickly and easily.

Here’s how new customers can get set up in just minutes:

Click here to launch FanDuel North Carolina with the bonus Provide all of your details and verify the information Read and understand all terms and conditions Make a $10 deposit and bet at least $5 on a sports market Receive $200 in bonus bets You now have seven days to wager your bonus bets before they expire.

What can you use your FanDuel bonus on today?

The biggest event of the day is the March Madness finale, with UConn and Purdue clashing in the college basketball championship game.

Pre-tournament favorites UConn are unsurprisingly still the preferred team for this game. The Huskies are -6.5 point favorites, and are -275 on the moneyline to be the team to cut the net.

If they win, UConn will pick up their sixth national championship and first repeat, becoming only the eighth team to ever do so.

Purdue may be +6.5 point outsiders but are only +220 on the moneyline, meaning they have a real chance of pulling off an upset. The Boilermakers are contesting only their second ever championship game, with the first being a loss back in 1969.

It is expected to be a high scoring game no matter who wins, with the under/over line set at 145.5. This is despite the low scoring Final Four victory for Purdue over NC State.

In the NHL, the biggest game has the Canucks hosting the Vegas Knights. The Canucks have already clinched a playoff spot and are playing for their seeding. Things are more high staked for Vegas, who aren’t yet in the postseason.

Click here to go to the FanDuel Sportsbook and get in on all this great sports action and more with $200 in bonus bets.

More info on FanDuel’s NC bonus