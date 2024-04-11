FanDuel North Carolina promo code: Bet $5 and get $200 bonus to use on The Masters, Europa League soccer, and more

There is a huge day of sports ahead, and new players in North Carolina can get $200 in bonus bets from FanDuel to get in on the best of the action.

Sign up and bet $5 to get $200 in bonus bets from FanDuel - no promo code required

There are quarter final games from the Europa League and Conference this afternoon. Plus, golf’s first major tees off as The Masters gets underway at the famed Augusta National Golf Course.

FanDuel North Carolina promo code

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You can claim the FanDuel North Carolina bonus bets promo in minutes. Here’s how new FanDuel customers can get set up:

Click here to go to FanDuel and claim the bonus, no promo code needed Provide your details and verify the information Read and understand all terms and conditions Make a minimum $10 deposit, and place a sports wager of at least $5 Receive $200 in bonus bets You now have seven days to use your bonus bets before they expire

What can you use your FanDuel bonus on today?

There are four Europa League quarter finals this afternoon, with the biggest being the clash of Italian teams as AC Milan host Roma. The Rossoneri are playing at home and are -135 favorites, leaving Roma as +380 outsiders.

The other games see Premier League contenders Liverpool as huge -350 favorites against +750 underdogs Atalanta, and Benfica as -130 picks over Marseille (+340).

The final match has reigning Europa Conference champions West Ham as huge +600 underdogs when they travel to Germany to take on -270 favorites Leverkusen.

In the Europa Conference, the biggest quarter final sees Aston Villa as -170 favorites against +440 outsiders Lille. Both teams are challenging for Champions League spots in their home leagues, and this will be a good chance to prove their credentials.

The first major of the year also tees off on Thursday as The Masters gets underway. World number one and 2022 winner Scottie Scheffler is the favorite at +450, with Rory McIlroy and reigning champion Jon Rahm the next picks at +1100.

Further down the field, five-time winner Tiger Woods returns to action, however is considered an outsider at +15000.

Click here to go to the FanDuel Sportsbook today, where new customers can earn $200 in bonus bets to use on all of Thursday’s great action.

More info on FanDuel’s NC bonus