FanDuel North Carolina promo code: Bet $5 and get $200 bonus to use on today’s Champions League and NBA action

There are $200 of bonus bets available today on FanDuel for new players, perfect to use on a packed schedule of sports action.

Click here and get $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5 - no promo code required.

The day’s lineup is headlined by two Champions League quarter finals as some of Europe’s top teams collide. Later in the NBA, the biggest game could decide the winner of the Western Conference title.

FanDuel North Carolina promo code

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

It’s quick and easy to claim the FanDuel North Carolina bonus bets offer.

New customers to FanDuel can follow these steps to get set up:

Click here to launch FanDuelFill in your details and provide the necessary information - no promo code required Read and understand all terms and conditions Make a first deposit of at least $10 and place a $5 wager Receive $200 in bonus bets to your account You now have seven days to use your bonus bets before they expire

What can you use your FanDuel bonus on today?

There are two Champions League quarter final first legs this afternoon, and the standout game is undoubtedly when PSG host Barcelona in Paris.

PSG are in command of Ligue 1, and that league form combined with home advantage makes Les Parisiens -105 favorites. With Barcelona only +280 outsiders, they may need to wait until next week’s return leg at Camp Nou to take the game to their opponents.

The other match sees Atlético Madrid host Borussia Dortmund. Both of these teams are struggling in their leagues, and are a long way short of qualifying for Champions League football next season.

Dortmund are having the tougher time of it, however, and combined with being the away team find themselves as big +380 underdogs. This leaves it up to Atlético to convert their -135 favorite status into a win.

There is also a huge game from the NBA later tonight, where the Timberwolves take on the Nuggets. Both of these teams, alongside the Thunder, are in a tight battle for the Western Conference championship. A loss here could effectively end their hopes of the title.

Go to FanDuel, where new players can get $200 in bonus bets to use on all of this top Champions League and NBA action, plus more.

More info on FanDuel’s NC bonus