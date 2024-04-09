FanDuel North Carolina promo code: Bet $5 and get $200 bonus to use on Champions League quarter finals and NBA

New players can get $200 in bonus bets on FanDuel, perfect to use on all of today’s top sports action.

The Champions League is back, with some of Europe’s top clubs in action as the quarter finals kicking off tonight. There is also a packed NBA schedule, headlined by the East’s two top teams facing off.

FanDuel North Carolina promo code

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

It takes just minutes for new players to sign up to FanDuel and claim the bonus bets offer.

Here’s how to get set up:

Click here to launch FanDuel with the bonus bets offer included Fill in and validate all the necessary information Read and understand all terms and conditions Deposit at least $10 into the account, and place a bet of $5 or more on any market Receive $200 in bonus bets to your account You have seven days to wager your bonus bets before they expire.

What can you use your FanDuel bonus on today?

The first legs of the Champions League quarter finals sees Arsenal at home against Bayern Munich.

Bayern have been disappointing this season, and are a distant second in the Bundesliga. Arsenal, by contrast, are having a fantastic season and are holding Manchester City and Liverpool at bay at the top of the Premier League.

Arsenal are -140 favorites, no doubt thanks to their domestic form. However, Bayern still have England captain Harry Kane leading the attack, meaning Arsenal will need to be careful.

The other game is the huge clash between hosts Real Madrid and defending champions Manchester City.

Both of these clubs are doing well domestically, with Madrid leading La Liga and City only a point behind Arsenal. With both teams in such good form, it’s no surprise the game is expected to be close, with City marginal +150 moneyline favorites to Real’s +175.

Later in the NBA, the Bucks will host the Celtics as the top two teams in the East meet. The Bucks are ice cold and on a four game losing streak, and need to convert their -1 point favorite status into a win to avoid dropping down the standings.

