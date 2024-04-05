FanDuel North Carolina promo code: Bet $5 and get $200 bonus to use on March Madness Final Four and more

March Madness reaches the Final Four and NC State will try to continue their Cinderella run. There is also top soccer action, including one of the most heated rivalries in the Premier League.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You can claim the new player offer for FanDuel in just a few minutes.

Simply follow these steps to get set up:

Click here to head to the FanDuel site Provide all the necessary details and verify the information, no promo code required Read and understand all the terms and conditions Make a $10 deposit and bet at least $5 on a sports market Receive $200 in bonus bets to your account Wager your $200 bonus bets within seven days before they expire

What can you use your FanDuel bonus on this weekend?

March Madness has reached the Final Four, with Saturday’s two games determining who moves on to Monday’s National Championship.

North Carolina State have had a Cinderella run to reach this stage as an 11 seed, however the Wolfpack now have to face Purdue as +9.5 point underdogs. In the other game, tournament favorites UConn are huge -11.5 point picks against Alabama.

UConn are now strong favorites to win the National Championship and become just the eighth program in history to pull off a repeat, priced at -185. Purdue are second favorites at +190, followed by Alabama at +1300 and NC State at +2000.

The biggest soccer game comes from the Premier League on Sunday, as fierce rivals Manchester United and Liverpool once again do battle.

In MLS, the biggest game in the East sees FC Cincinnati as narrow +115 favorites against the New York Red Bulls. Later in the West, LA Galaxy are -145 picks against crosstown rivals LAFC in El Trafico.

Meanwhile, the best game from La Liga sees Atletico Madrid as +105 favorites as they try to chase down third placed Girona. However, Girona will want a win to keep up the pressure on Barcelona.

