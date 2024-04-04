FanDuel North Carolina promo code: Bet $5 and get $200 bonus to use on Premier League and NHL

FanDuel is offering new players in North Carolina $200 in bonus bets, perfect to use on today’s packed schedule from the NHL and Premier League.

Click here and get $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5 - no promo code required.

There are two games from the Premier League this afternoon, with the biggest being Chelsea hosting Manchester United. Later, the Carolina Hurricanes have a huge game that could define their playoff path.

FanDuel North Carolina promo code

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

You can quickly and easily claim the FanDuel North Carolina bonus.

New customers can follow these steps to get set up and unlock $200 in bonus bets:

Click here to launch FanDuel North Carolina, no promo code needed Provide all your details and verify the information Read and agree to all the terms and conditions Make a $10 deposit and place a bet worth at least $5 Receive $200 in bonus bets to your account You now have seven days to use your bonus bets before they expire.

What can you use your FanDuel bonus on today?

The headline soccer match today is the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United. This used to be a fixture that decided the title, but both teams have had disappointing seasons and find themselves well out of the race already.

Manchester United are in 6th in the table, while Chelsea are currently 12th.

Chelsea are favorites for this game, though, with home advantage helping towards the Blues being priced at -110. United are outsiders by comparison, and their recent run of awful performances has them as +240 underdogs.

In the other Premier League game, second placed Liverpool are massive favorites when they host bottom of the table Sheffield United. The Reds are -1200, and there may well be a long night ahead for the Blades at Anfield.

In the NHL, the Carolina Hurricanes are in action against the Bruins in a game that could define their playoff path.

The Hurricanes desperately need to win to keep up the pressure on the New York Rangers in the Metropolitan Division. However, the Bruins need the victory just as badly to keep the Panthers at bay in the Atlantic Division.

Click here to head over to FanDuel, where new players in North Carolina can bet on all of this action and more with $200 in bonus bets, no promo code needed.

More info on FanDuel’s NC bonus