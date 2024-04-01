FanDuel North Carolina promo code: Bet $5 and get $200 bonus to use on any sport today

With FanDuel you can unlock $200 in bonus bets simply by creating a new player account and wagering $5, perfect for today’s packed sports schedule.

Click here and get $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5 - no promo code required.

There is soccer from La Liga as Atlético Madrid chase a Champions League place, while the NBA and NHL both have games with big playoff implications.

FanDuel North Carolina promo code

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

It’s quick and easy to claim the FanDuel North Carolina promo and get $200 in bonus bets.

Follow these simple steps and you can have your account set up in minutes.

Click here for the FanDuel North Carolina Sportsbook Provide all your details and verify the information Read and understand the site’s terms and conditions Make a deposit of at least $10 and bet $5 or more on any sports market Receive $200 in bonus bets credited to your account You then have seven days to wager the bonus bets before they expire

What can you use your FanDuel bonus on today?

There is a big game from La Liga, where Atlético Madrid will try to move above Athletic Club Bilbao and into the Champions League places. To do this they’ll need to beat 10th placed Villarreal, and Madrid are only narrow +120 favorites to pick up a much needed win.

The most important game of the day undoubtedly comes from the NHL, where the Florida Panthers travel to Canada to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Bruins have moved to the top of the Atlantic Division, and Florida need to win to retake the spot.

However, the third placed Maple Leafs know that if they can get a victory then they can close the gap to the Panthers to under 5 points.

This should lead to a thrilling and close game, with the Panthers only priced as -120 favorites and the Maple Leafs at an even +100.

The NBA has a Play-In Tournament preview on Monday night, as the Atlanta Hawks take on the Chicago Bulls. The two teams look set to finish 9th and 10th in the East and face each other in the Play-In, making a win here a huge psychological boost.

You can quickly and easily claim the $200 in bonus bets offer from FanDuel here, giving a huge starting balance to use on today’s top action.

More info on FanDuel’s NC bonus