FanDuel North Carolina promo code: Bet $5 and get $250 bonus to use on March Madness and more

The March Madness First Round continues and you can get $250 in bonus bets to use on any of the games thanks to FanDuel.

Click here and get $250 in bonus bets when you bet $5 - no promo code required.

The top game today sees Duke finally getting its tournament underway against 13 seed Vermont.

There is a full NBA schedule over the coming days and on the soccer front, Mexico renew their rivalry with the USA in the CONCACAF Nations League Final on Sunday.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

Claiming the FanDuel North Carolina bonus is quick and easy.

Click here to get started Fill in the required details and verify the information - no promo code needed Read and accept the terms and conditions Make a deposit of $10 and bet at least $5 Receive bonus bets worth $250 Use the bonus bets within seven days before they expire

What can you use your FanDuel bonus on this weekend?

Duke start its March Madness tournament on Friday evening against 13 seed Vermont. The Blue Devils open up at comfortable -12.5 point favorites, with the team expected to make it easily into the second round in a low scoring game.

Defending champions UConn also start their campaign, playing 16 seed Stetson on Friday afternoon. The Huskies are the top pick at +370 to repeat last year’s success, and open at huge -26.5 point favorites for this game.

In the NBA, the Celtics already seem to have the Eastern Conference locked up, but Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks aren’t giving up yet. To keep chasing, the Bucks will need to overcome the Thunder in Sunday’s biggest game.

It won’t be easy, though, with the Thunder needing a win to stay in its three-way battle for the Western Conference with the Nuggets and Timberwolves.

There is no major club soccer at the moment to make room for international fixtures. The biggest of these this weekend is Sunday night’s CONCACAF Nations League final, where the US will start as favoritesagainst Mexico.

More info on FanDuel’s NC bonus