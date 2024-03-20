FanDuel North Carolina promo code: Bet $5 and get $250 bonus to use on any sport

Make the most of the FanDuel North Carolina promo and get $250 in bonus bets to use on today’s sporting action.

Click here and get $250 in bonus bets when you bet $5 - no promo code required

Tonight’s NBA schedule is stacked with quality matchups and the NCAA tournament’s First Four round continues.

FanDuel North Carolina promo code

How to claim the FanDuel promo code

Claiming the FanDuel promo offer takes just a few minutes.

Here’s what you need to do:

Click this link. Create an account with FanDuel by filling out the registration form (no FanDuel North Carolina promo code needed). Read and accept the T&Cs. Add a minimum deposit of $10. Bet $5 or more on any sport. Get $250 in bonus bets.

What can you use your FanDuel bonus on today?

There’s plenty of sports action to bet on today.

Starting with the NBA, the battle for top spot in the Eastern Conference continues as the Bucks travel to the Celtics. The Celtics are -450 favorites, but Giannis and the Bucks will pose a serious threat and are rated at +320 underdogs.

The March Madness action continues with Colorado State going up against Boise State in the picks of the ties. The Buffaloes are the favorites to win at -150 odds.

As far as NCAA Championship futures go, UNC are at +1700, with Connecticut being the favorites at +370.

More info on FanDuel’s NC bonus

Here’s all you need to know about the FanDuel North Carolina promo: