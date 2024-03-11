FanDuel North Carolina promo code: Bet $5, get $250 to use on any sport, including ACC tournament

FanDuel is celebrating the launch of sports betting in North Carolina with a special Bet $5, get $250 bonus - perfect for the upcoming NCAA schedule.

NC sports fans can use the promo code to bet on this week’s ACC tournament including matches including UNC, Duke, or Wake Forest.

You can also use the bonus on NBA games and a range of other sports including MLS.

FanDuel North Carolina promo

How to claim FanDuel's promo

You can claim the FanDuel North Carolina bonus in minutes.

Here’s how new customers to FanDuel can get set up:

Click here for the FanDuel North Carolina launch bonus Provide all details and verify information Read and understand all terms and conditions Make a $10 deposit and bet $5 or more Receive $250 in bonus bets Wager bonus bets within seven days to avoid expiration

What can you use your FanDuel bonus on this week?

The FanDuel promo is available just in time for the finale of the AAC basketball tournament.

Fans of UNC, Duke, or Wake Forest can bet on their favorite teams as they make their bid for NCAA glory.

Wake Forest take to the court on Wednesday for a crucial game while Duke will have home court advantage on Thursday.

If you’re looking to bet on the NBA, the 76ers will look to boost their playoff credentials when they travel to the Knicks tomorrow, while the Thunder will want to extend their three-game win streak against the Pacers.

If soccer is more your thing, Charlotte welcomes Nashville in the MLS on Saturday and there’s FA Cup action between Manchester United and Liverpool on Sunday.

More info on FanDuel’s NC Bonus