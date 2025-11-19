FanDuel Missouri Promo Code: Get $400 in Bonus Bets for MO Sports Betting Launch

Get set for launch: claim the FanDuel Missouri promo code, to get $400 in bonus bets, all by signing up from November 17 on, so you’re ready for that Day One bonus drop.

Not based in Missouri? Here’s the FanDuel promo code

View our complete US Sportsbooks promos list

Looking for app rankings? Dive into our picks for the top sports betting apps

Signing up for the FanDuel Missouri Promo Code

Anyone in Missouri wanting to unlock the FanDuel welcome offer can get started early. Pre-registration goes live November 17—download the FanDuel Sportsbook app, create your account, and have your profile set before the December 1 reveal.

Download FanDuel Sportsbook on your iOS or Android device, or visit the website. Tap the sign-up button on the homepage. Enter your name, date of birth, address, and provide your email. Confirm you’re 21+ and pass identity verification checks. Customize your security and notification settings. Once complete, your bonus is slated for eligibility as soon as legal sports betting arrives on December 1.

Claiming the FanDuel Missouri Promo on 12/1

The FanDuel “Bet $5, Get $400” Missouri promo unlocks perks for new customers the moment the sportsbook goes live.

Bonuses—including any pre-reg specials—won’t become available in user accounts until launch day.

On December 1, log into your new FanDuel Missouri account. Ensure all registration steps are verified. Pre-registered accounts receive $100 in no-deposit bonus bets, exclusive for MO early signups. After launch, eligible users can deposit and, per the promo, qualify for an extra $300 in bonus bets following the first qualifying wager. Remember to use your bonus bets within the allotted window—they expire after 7 days and aren’t redeemable for cash.

MO Sports Betting Schedule – Post 1st Dec

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos, Sun 12/7, 8:20 pm ET (NBC). Home crowd energy peaks at Arrowhead as Mahomes and the Chiefs clash with their longtime division rivals under the primetime lights.

NHL: St. Louis Blues vs Anaheim Ducks, Mon 12/1, 7:00 pm ET (ESPN+). Blues faithful fill Enterprise Center for a showdown led by scorers Kyrou and Buchnevich; later in the week, the Blues battle Chicago on the road (Thu 12/4).

MLB: St. Louis Cardinals’ fans look forward to hot stove updates—Arenado anchors the infield as the team begins to eye Spring 2026.

NCAAF: The Mizzou Tigers, featuring QB Beau Pribula and WR Kevin Coleman Jr., brace for bowl season following a strong campaign.

NCAAB: Missouri Tigers head to Indiana to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Tue 12/2, 9:00 pm ET (ESPN+). Five-star recruit Jason Crowe headlines early Mizzou men’s hoops showdowns.

MLS: Off the pitch, St. Louis CITY SC churns out offseason moves and prospect signings, with updates rolling out all week on Apple TV+.

Missouri sports fans get a packed schedule to kick off December—rivalries, rising talent, and big performances will take center stage in every corner of the state.

What are FanDuel's Missouri customer service options?

Yes, FanDuel Missouri provides multiple support channels to help every player have a smooth experience.

Customers can access 24/7 live chat directly within the app or website, submit detailed requests via an online help center, or browse extensive FAQ and troubleshooting libraries for instant answers. For account-specific help, users may also email the dedicated support team. FanDuel’s customer service professionals are trained to resolve everything from log-in issues to promo questions, ensuring your account runs smoothly at launch and beyond.

More info on FanDuel Missouri Promo Code