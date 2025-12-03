FanDuel Missouri Promo Code: Get $300 in Bonus Bets for St. Louis Blues & NBA

Get in on today’s sports action with FanDuel. New users are eligible for the FanDuel Sportsbook Missouri promo code. Bet and get $300 in bonus bets for the St. Louis Blues and NBA games today

The St. Louis Blues go on the road against the Boston Bruins on December 4, 2025, giving Missouri bettors the opportunity to show up for their own.

You can also explore tonight’s NBA schedule, which features matchups like the Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Atlanta Hawks, offering plenty of options for your first bet.

Claiming the FanDuel Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code

Want to grab the bonus in Missouri? Here’s how to get started:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app or visit the website and choose Missouri when signing up. Register a new account — you must be 21+ and physically located in Missouri. No Bonus Code is required to accept the offer at sign-up. Make your first deposit of at least $5 Place a $5 wager on any eligible sports‑betting market. Once the wager settles (win or lose), you receive $300 in Bonus Bets.

How can you use your FanDuel Missouri promo code today?

St. Louis Blues vs Boston Bruins - 7pm ET 12/4

The Blues head to Boston on December 4, 2025, to take on the Bruins at TD Garden. Boston usually scores more than the Blues on average, and so they are the favorites. However, the last meeting between the two ended in a Blues win 3-2 with the last goal scored in overtime. On paper, this game offers good prop-bet value if you know where to look.

Blues winger Jordan Kyrou has been one of St. Louis’s most dangerous offensive players. Given his shot volume and role, an “Anytime Goal” or “Over 0.5 Goals” prop from Kyrou could carry appeal under the right odds.

On the Bruins side, David Pastrnak remains a top scoring threat — a “First Goal Scorer” or “Anytime Point” prop on him might give reasonable value, especially if Boston enters as the favorite.

Given both teams’ tendencies this season, a modest total-goals over (or a high-scoring prop like “Over 5–5.5 total goals”) could also be worth considering — skating lines often move as puck drop nears.

NBA — Heat vs. Mavericks Dec. 3, 8:30 PM ET

The Heat are favored to win against the Mavericks due to a revamped offense built around passing and three-point shooting. The Mavs have had a torrid time of it this season with their offensive woes and injury problems, but the return of Anthony Davis and a great win against the Denver Nuggets in the last game should give them confidence. This will be a close game, but Heat is probably going to win.

Team Total MIA – Over 118.5 (-110) — Miami is averaging 124.3 PPG this season, while Dallas allows 118.4 PPG. That suggests Miami hitting a high first-half / overall total is quite plausible, especially if the pace stays up.

Player Points – Norman Powell Over 20.5 (-115) — Powell has been one of Heat’s main scorers, and with Miami’s offense rolling and presumed shot-volume, a moderate “points over” line could offer value.

Total Points – Over 240.5 (-110) — Both teams average relatively high offensive output, and with the recent trend toward scoring games, an over on total points could hit — especially if both teams push tempo.

How to Use These FanDuel Bonus Bets

Since these games are upcoming / lines might shift, use a portion of your bonus-bets (or small first stake) to “test” one or two of the props — e.g. “Over team total” or “Player points over.”

Watch for injury news, starting lineups, and pace indicators (e.g. if either team is short-handed, pace might go up or down). That can strongly affect validity of props like points-over or 3PT totals.

Because props have more volatility than moneyline/spread, treat them as high variance value bets — good for bonus-bets where risk is lower, but expect swings.

What payment options will FanDuel Sportsbook offer in Missouri?

Deposit Method

Debit cards (e.g. Visa, Mastercard)

Credit cards (Visa, Mastercard)

Bank/online banking (ACH) transfers

E‑wallets: PayPal, Venmo, and Apple Pay

Prepaid or site‑linked card (e.g. Play+ Prepaid Card)

Cash‑at‑counter or retail‑cash deposit options where supported (i.e. pay cash at a partner casino or PayNearMe location)

Other methods such as wire transfers — though these tend to have higher minimums and longer processing times

Minimum deposit thresholds are often low (e.g. $5 or $10) depending on the payment method.

Withdrawal Method

PayPal

Venmo

Online banking / ACH transfers

Play+ Prepaid Card

Check by mail

Cash‑at‑casino‑cage (where Missouri’s regulations and FanDuel’s retail partners allow)

More info on FanDuel Sportsbook Missouri Promo Code

FanDuel Missouri promo code No bonus code - click here FanDuel Missouri promo code offer Bet $5 Get $300 in Bonus Bets! FanDuel Missouri promo code terms and conditions Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+ and present in MO. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets which expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com

More Missouri Promo Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with sports betting now live in Missouri