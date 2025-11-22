Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $2000 FanCash for USC vs Oregon, EPL & NBA

With the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS, you’ll get bet insurance in FanCash up to $2000 if you wager for ten days straight. Kick things off by betting on today’s #17 USC vs #6 Oregon (-10) NCAA Football game at 3:30pm EST.

The Premier League also returns after a two-week break with Newcastle vs Manchester City at 12:30pm EST. In the NBA, the Milwaukee Bucks host the Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons at 8:00pm EST.

How to claim the Fanatics promo code

To grab up to $2000 in FanCash with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, follow the steps from the guide below:

New players in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY may claim this offer.

Use the link and scan the QR code to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app New users should create an account and use the promo code GOALBONUS That same day, risk $1+ on a market with odds of -500, or longer after opting in to the offer on your betslip This offer is valid for the first ten days you have an account, but only one bet will qualify each day When ten days have passed, you’ll get your risk amount back in FanCash (up to $200) for each qualifying bet that settles as a loss While you can’t withdraw FanCash for real cash, you may use it as bonus bets

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code on today?

Meeting as ranked teams for the first time since 2015, USC heads on the road to face Oregon (-10) at 3:30pm EST (CBS). The Trojans are one of the highest-scoring teams in the country, but score almost 18 points per game fewer on the road (27.5) than at home.

Oregon is an elite two-way team with the best rushing attack in the country. The Ducks should control the pace of the game, so bet on under 59.5 points (-110).

USC relies heavily on its passing game, and the Ducks allow the fewest passing yards in the FBS. Take Oregon -10 (-110).

Newcastle (+250) will go for a sixth straight win at St. James’ Park when they host Manchester City (+100) in a 12:30pm EST Premier League match on NBC. The Magpies have kept clean sheets in four of their last five home games.

Still, Man City striker Erling Haaland (-140 to score) has 14 goals in 11 EPL games this season. He scored four times in two matches for Norway last week and has found the net in 17 of his last 18 appearances overall.

City have taken a more conservative approach on the road, though, with just one goal total in each of their last two. Take under 2.5 goals (+115) today.

The Milwaukee Bucks will face an uphill battle ending the Detroit Pistons' 11-game winning streak as Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 31.2 points per game and 10.8 rebounds, is out with a groin injury.

Giannis is the Bucks’ primary facilitator, so Ryan Rollins (O/U 6.5 assists) will take on more responsibility. Meanwhile, Detroit (-380) is 11-4 against the spread this season and has covered the spread in four of its last five road games. Bet on the Pistons +9.0 at -110 odds.

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer Fanatics Sportsbook: Bet and Get up to $2,000 in FanCash! Fanatics Sportsbook promo code terms and conditions New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY (excludes NY). Apply promotion in bet slip and place a $1+ cash wager (min odds -500) daily for 10 consecutive days starting day of account creation. Wager must settle as a loss to earn FanCash equal to losing amount (max $200 FanCash/day). FanCash issued under this promotion expires at 11:59 p.m. ET 7 days from issuance. Terms, incl. FanCash terms, apply—see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

