Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $2000 FanCash for Thursday Night Football & NBA

If you bet for ten straight days after using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS, you’ll get up to $2000 in FanCash. Tonight, bet on a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Buffalo Bills (-6) and Houston Texans at 8:15pm EST.

In a Brazilian Serie A edition of the Clássico Majestoso, Corinthians host São Paulo FC at 5:30pm EST. Then, the San Antonio Spurs host the Atlanta Hawks in tonight’s key NBA matchup at 8:00pm EST.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code gives players sports bonuses at sign-up

Learn about more of the best sportsbook promos in the US with our expert guide

Check out the top sports betting sites via our expert’s guide

How to claim the Fanatics promo code

To get up to $2000 in FanCash, you can use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code by following the steps below:

This offer is valid for new bettors in these states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app by clicking this link and scanning the QR code Start making your account and put in the promo code GOALBONUS Opt in to the FanCash offer on your betslip and stake $1 or more on a bet with -500 odds, or longer on the same day you open your account Use this offer for each of the first ten days your account is open, but only one bet per day qualifies You’ll get your stake back in FanCash up to $200 for each bet that loses once the promotion period concludes. The maximum you can receive in FanCash is $2000 While you can use FanCash as bonus bets, you cannot withdraw it for money

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code on today?

It’s Week 12 of Thursday Night Football on Prime Video, and tonight at 8:15pm EST, the Buffalo Bills (7-3) go on the road to face the Houston Texans (5-5). The Bills (-6) have lost two of their last three road games, to the 3-7 Atlanta Falcons and 4-7 Miami Dolphins.

The Texans have the league’s best scoring defense to this point and won’t make life easy for the Bills. With QB Davis Mills starting for a third straight game with C.J. Stroud concussed, the Texans’ offense has limited upside, but their defense should keep them in this one.

Take Texans +6 and under 43.5 points, both of which are listed individually at -110 odds.

Earlier, in the Brazilian Serie A, Corinthians (+130) and São Paulo FC (+230) clash at the Corinthians Arena in a São Paulo Derby at 5:30pm EST. Despite back-to-back losses overall, Corinthians have kept clean sheets in three of their last four home matches.

SPFC may find it difficult to score, given they are missing a full starting XI’s worth of players here. I’d go with Corinthians to win and under 2.5 goals at +235 SGP odds.

At 8:00pm EST in the NBA, injury-stricken teams meet at the Frost Bank Center as the San Antion Spurs (10-4) host the Atlanta Hawks (9-6). With C Victor Wembanyama out, G De’Aaron Fox (O/U 25.5 points) has led the Spurs (-1) in scoring in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, Jalen Johnson (O/U 22.5) has taken on more of the scoring load for the Hawks with Kristaps Porzingis and Trae Young out. Even so, the Spurs should cover and grab a third straight home win with Wemby injured.

More info on Fanatics Promo Code

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer Fanatics Sportsbook: Bet and Get up to $2,000 in FanCash! Fanatics Sportsbook promo code terms and conditions New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY (excludes NY). Apply promotion in bet slip and place a $1+ cash wager (min odds -500) daily for 10 consecutive days starting day of account creation. Wager must settle as a loss to earn FanCash equal to losing amount (max $200 FanCash/day). FanCash issued under this promotion expires at 11:59 p.m. ET 7 days from issuance. Terms, incl. FanCash terms, apply—see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

More Bonus Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other sportsbooks and DFS sites.