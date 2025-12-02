Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $2000 FanCash for NBA, EPL & Barcelona

Sign up today with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS and wager for ten consecutive days to get as much as $2000 in FanCash bet insurance. Start by betting on the Premier League, as Fulham (+400) host Manchester City (-150) at 2:30pm EST.

Fulham (+400) host Manchester City (-150) at 2:30pm EST.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code on today?

In a 2:30pm EST Premier League match on USA Network, Manchester City (-150) head to London searching for a 19th straight win against Fulham (+400). However, the Cottagers are 4-1-1 at home, and Man City haven’t won an EPL road match since early October.

City have averaged over three goals per game in their last five games against Fulham and have also conceded twice in their last three games overall. Both teams to score has hit in five of the previous seven meetings, while over 2.5 goals have been scored in seven of eight.

Go with over 2.5 goals (-160) and both teams to score (-150) at -115 SGP odds.

La Liga leaders Barcelona (-130) host fourth-placed Atletico Madrid (+300) in a 3:00pm EST match (ESPN App, Fubo). Barcelona are 7-0 at home in La Liga in 2025-26 and just got Raphinha (+145 to score, +190 to assist) back from a hamstring injury.

While Atletico Madrid have won their last seven games, in all competitions, Barcelona will be the most explosive team they’ve faced this season. With Lamine Yamal (+165 to score, +240 to assist) in excellent form for the hosts, go with Barcelona to win.

Barça have won six of the seven most recent La Liga meetings.

The New York Knicks’ 105-95 win over the Boston Celtics in October remains the lowest point total (200) for both teams this season. The total is set at 229.5 for their 8:00pm EST tonight at TD Garden (Peacock).

With the Knicks (-1) posting the fourth-best defensive rating in the NBA over the last four games, the under (-110) is my favorite bet on the odds board. The under has hit in the Knicks' last four games and seven of the Celtics’ previous ten.

