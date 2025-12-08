Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $2000 FanCash for MNF, NBA & EPL

Use GOAL’s Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS and bet for ten days in a row to get up to $2000 in FanCash. You can place your first bet on a Philadelphia Eagles vs Los Angeles Chargers Monday Night Football game at 8:15pm EST.

In the English Premier League, winless Wolves take on Manchester United at the Molineux at 3:00pm EST. Later, in 7:30pm EST NBA action, the visiting Phoenix Suns will look to end the Minnesota Timberwolves’ five-game winning streak.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code gives players sports bonuses at sign-up

Learn about more of the best sportsbook promos in the US with our expert guide

Check out the top sports betting sites via our expert's guide

How to claim the Fanatics promo code

You’ll get up to $2000 in FanCash by following the steps below and using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code:

Promotion open to new users in: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY Follow the link here to Fanatics Sportsbook, scan the QR code, and download the mobile app Then, start creating an account and sign up with the promo code GOALBONUS After funding your account, opt into the promo offer on your betslip and wager $1+ on any market with odds of -500 or longer on the same day you create your account Continue doing step number three on each of the first ten days your account is open, but be aware that only one bet per day qualifies Once the promotion period is over, you will get your wager amount back on each qualifying bet that settles as a loss FanCash can’t be withdrawn for cash and will expire after one week

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code on today?

Ahead of an 8:15pm EST Monday Night Football game on ABC, the visiting Philadelphia Eagles are two-point favorites against the Los Angeles Chargers. LA has won four of its previous five games, but has been beating up on some weak teams recently.

This is a must-win game for the Eagles, who have lost in back-to-back weeks. With Chargers QB Justin Herbert (O/U 185.5 passing yards) likely to play only a few days after surgery on his non-throwing hand, LA’s offense won’t be as dynamic.

Philadelphia (4-2 on the road) should grab a win here, and I’d take Eagles -2 (-110).

In the English Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers (+400) are looking for their first win of the season when they host Manchester United (-160) in a 3:00pm EST match live on USA Network. Struggling Wolves have lost each of Rob Edwards’ first three matches in charge.

None of those matches have finished with more than two goals, as Wolves’ goalless streak stands at five games. They have been conceding less under Edwards, though. Manchester United are unbeaten in four straight road games and should come away with a victory here.

Bet on United to win and under 2.5 goals (+115).

Over to the NBA, where the Phoenix Suns could be missing guards Devin Booker, Jalen Green, and Dillon Brooks for their 7:30pm EST game at the Minnesota Timberwolves (-10). Minnesota suffered a late-game collapse against Phoenix two weeks ago and is looking for revenge.

A fully healthy Timberwolves squad should have no problems taking down a Suns team, potentially without three of their best players. There’s value on Grayson Allen to score 20+ points (+175) with the Suns' other guards injured.

Still, the Timberwolves should cover and extend their winning streak to six games.

