Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $2000 FanCash for Champions League, EFL and NBA

Wagering for ten days straight after using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS can get you up to $2000 in FanCash. Today, you can bet on blockbuster Champions League matches like PSG vs Bayern Munich and Liverpool vs PSG, both at 3:00pm EST.

In the EFL Championship, Birmingham City also meet with in-form Millwall at 2:45pm EST. Later on, in the NBA, the Phoenix Suns head to San Francisco for a game against the Golden State Warriors at 10:00pm EST.

How to claim the Fanatics promo code

Using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code and getting as much as $2000 back in FanCash is easy once you’ve read the guide below:

All first-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY can apply the promo.

Click the link provided and scan the QR code to download the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app Make your account and put in the promo code GOALBONUS That same day, bet $1+ on any market with -500, or longer, odds after opting in to the promotion on your betslip Do the same for each of the next nine days, but be aware that only one daily bet qualifies for the promo Once ten days have passed, you’ll get your stake back for each qualifying bet that loses, up to $200 FanCash per bet. You may use FanCash as bonus bets, but cannot withdraw it directly for cash

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code on today?

To kick today’s action off, Birmingham City (+105) host Millwall (+300) in the EFL Championship at 2:45pm EST.

Birmingham City managed a 4-0 home victory on Saturday, but have won only two of their last five games at St. Andrew’s. Meanwhile, Millwall are an unbeaten 3-3-0 away from home, and it should stay that way today.

Go with Millwall to win or draw at -125 odds.

Next, PSG (+145) clash with Bayern Munich (+150) in a Champions League meeting between two 3-0 teams at 3:00pm EST (Paramount+). Defending UCL winners PSG have looked vulnerable, drawing three of their last six matches in all competitions.

Harry Kane (+100 to score) has been on the scoresheet in nine of his last ten starts. He’ll be fresh after sitting out the first half on Saturday. Bayern are on a ridiculous 15-game winning streak to open up the season and could extend it here.

Also at 3:00pm EST on Paramount+, Liverpool welcome Real Madrid to Anfield. Liverpool have lost six of their last eight games overall, but defeated Aston Villa 2-0 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have won six straight games and they’ll be looking to avenge last year’s defeat at Anfield against a vulnerable Liverpool. Kylian Mbappe (-105 to score) has five Champions League goals through three games.

Take Mbappe to score and Real to win or draw at +145 SGP odds.

With Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks out, Devin Booker (O/U 28.5 points) will have to shoulder more of the offensive load for the Phoenix Suns against the Golden State Warriors at 10:00pm EST. Phoenix is 0-3 ATS and SU on the road while the Warriors are 3-0 ATS and SU at home.

Golden State (-10.5) should cover at home against a shorthanded Suns team.

More info on Fanatics Promo Code