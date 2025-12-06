Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $2000 FanCash for CFB, EPL & NBA

Betting for ten days straight after using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS gets you up to $2000 back in FanCash. Tonight, place your first bet on the NCAA Football Big Ten Championship Game between #2 Indiana and #1 Ohio State (-4.5) at 8:00pm EST.

Earlier on, at 10:00am EST, Manchester City host Sunderland in a Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium. The Golden State Warriors’ road trip also continues with a 7:30pm EST tipoff against the Cleveland Cavaliers in NBA regular-season action.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code gives players sports bonuses at sign-up

Learn about more of the best sportsbook promos in the US with our expert guide

Check out the top sports betting sites via our expert’s guide

How to claim the Fanatics promo code

Learn below how you can get up to $2000 in FanCash bet insurance with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code:

Offer is open to new players in: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY By following the link here and scanning the QR code, download the Fanatics Sportsbook app Then, start the account creation process and enter the promo code GOALBONUS The same day, apply the promo offer to your betslip and risk $1 or more on any market with -500 odds, or longer Do this for each of the next nine days as well, but the promo only applies to the first bet each day Once ten days are up, you’ll get your risk amounts back in FanCash, up to $200, for every qualifying bet that settles as a loss FanCash is non-withdrawable and will expire seven days after it is issued

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code on today?

Heading into the Big Ten Championship Game against #2 Indiana, #1 Ohio State (-4) hasn’t given up 17+ points to any of its opponents this season. As good as Indiana is, I don’t expect that to change today with how run-dominant Ohio State controls the pace.

Bet on Indiana under 17.5 points (+135), as the Buckeyes rank first in defensive EPA this season. In fact, both teams are in the top five in defensive EPA, and this has the makings of a low-scoring contest between unbeaten teams.

Ohio State’s three games against teams with top 20 scoring defenses this season have finished with an average of just 29 points per game. Take under 41.5 points (+165).

Manchester City (-400) are going for a seventh home win in eight Premier League games at the Etihad this season when they host Sunderland (+1000) at 10:00am EST (Peacock). However, City nearly allowed Fulham to complete a four-goal comeback on Tuesday in a nervy 5-4 victory.

While City have conceded at least twice in four straight games across all competitions, Sunderland have conceded in six straight. City striker Erling Haaland (-250 anytime goalscorer) is always a threat to get on the scoresheet, and there should be a fair few goals today.

Bet on Manchester City’s moneyline and over 3.5 goals at +155 SGP odds.

The Cleveland Cavaliers (-8.5) have covered the spread in just one/two of their last six games heading into a 7:30pm EST game against the Golden State Warriors. Meanwhile, the Warriors are 2-5 ATS without star guard Stephen Curry this season.

With Curry out, Brandin Podziemski (O/U 12.5 points) should continue to get more looks. The Cavs may also be missing Darius Garland, and I’d bet on under 228.5 points (-110) as a result.

More info on Fanatics Promo Code

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer Fanatics Sportsbook: Bet and Get up to $2,000 in FanCash! Fanatics Sportsbook promo code terms and conditions New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY (excludes NY). Apply promotion in bet slip and place a $1+ cash wager (min odds -500) daily for 10 consecutive days starting day of account creation. Wager must settle as a loss to earn FanCash equal to losing amount (max $200 FanCash/day). FanCash issued under this promotion expires at 11:59 p.m. ET 7 days from issuance. Terms, incl. FanCash terms, apply—see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

More Bonus Code Offers

We have $1000s more in bonus bets available with other sportsbooks and DFS sites.