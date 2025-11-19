Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $2000 FanCash for NBA, CFB & Brazilian Serie A

If you sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS and bet for ten days straight, you’ll get up to $2000 back in FanCash. Your first bet could be on tonight’s Houston Rockets vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA matchup at 7:30pm EST.

At 7:00pm EST, the winner of the Miami (OH) vs Buffalo NCAA Football game will become bowl-eligible. Then, at 7:30pm EST in the Brazilian Serie A, first-place Flamengo head on the road for a crucial match against Fluminense.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code gives players sports bonuses at sign-up

How to claim the Fanatics promo code

Just follow the steps below to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code and get up to $2000 in FanCash:

This specific offer is valid for new users in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

Use our link to go to Fanatics Sportsbook and scan the QR code to download the mobile app Then, make an account and use the promo code GOALBUS while signing up On that same day, opt in to the offer on your betslip and risk $1 or more on a bet with -500 odds or longer Do this for 10 days straight, but be aware that only the first bet each day qualifies for the promotion After the 10-day promotion period ends, you’ll get your risk amount back (up to $200 in FanCash) for every qualifying bet that loses FanCash can be converted into bonus bets, but is non-withdrawable

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code on today?

To kick off tonight’s action, the Houston Rockets (-1) head on the road for an NBA game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on ESPN at 7:00pm EST. The Cavaliers are 10-5 overall but have underperformed at home, with a 2-6 record ATS.

With G Darius Garland out, the Cavs could struggle to keep up with the Rockets, who lead the NBA with 124.8 points per game. Since starting the season 0-2, Houston has won nine of its last ten games. Bet on the Rockets, who are 5-1 ATS on the road, to cover again tonight.

Two NCAA Football teams with 5-5 records meet in a MAC showdown at 7:00pm EST on ESPN2 as the Buffalo Bulls host the Miami (OH) RedHawks (-1.5). Both teams have 4-2 MAC records, but Buffalo’s record doesn’t exactly tell the full story.

Buffalo is 1-5 ATS in conference play and lost by 19 points to Central Michigan last weekend, the only MAC team at or above .500 the Bulls have played this season. Miami is only a few weeks removed from a win over conference leaders Western Michigan and should cover here.

With Giorgian de Arrascaeta away on international duty, Brazilian Serie A leaders Flamengo (+105) need someone else to step up when they face Fluminense (+300) in one of Brazil’s biggest derbies.

Flamengo winger Luiz Araujo (+320) opened up the scoring in the 5-1 win over Sport Recife over the weekend and could play a key role here. Flamengo have scored 13 goals over the last four games, and both teams have found the net in each of their last three games.

With Flamengo defenders Danilo and Alex Sandro unavailable, bet on both teams to score (+100).

More info on Fanatics Promo Code

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer Fanatics Sportsbook: Bet and Get up to $2,000 in FanCash! Fanatics Sportsbook promo code terms and conditions New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY (excludes NY). Apply promotion in bet slip and place a $1+ cash wager (min odds -500) daily for 10 consecutive days starting day of account creation. Wager must settle as a loss to earn FanCash equal to losing amount (max $200 FanCash/day). FanCash issued under this promotion expires at 11:59 p.m. ET 7 days from issuance. Terms, incl. FanCash terms, apply—see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

