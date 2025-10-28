Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $2000 FanCash for EFL Cup and NBA

If you bet at least $1 for the first ten days after using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, GOALBONUS, you can get up to $2000 in FanCash. Today, at 4:00pm EDT, AFC Wrexham face Welsh rivals Cardiff City for the first time in 21 years.

With a win, Wrexham (+125) will reach the Quarter-Finals for the first time since the 1977-78 season. Then, in the NBA, the New York Knicks head on the road to take on the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Clippers.

How to claim the Fanatics promo code

You’ll be in the running for up to $2000 in FanCash if you bet up to $200 on eligible markets for ten days straight after using the Fanatics sportsbook promo code. Here are more detailed instructions:

Available to new players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY

Follow the link provided to go to Fanatics Sportsbook and scan the QR code Download the app, make an account, and use the code GOALBONUS That same day, opt in to the offer on your betslip and stake $1+ on a market with -500 odds, or longer. You can continue using this offer for the first ten days after account opening However, only one wager qualifies for the promotion each day When ten days are up, you will get your stake back in the form of FanCash (up to $200 per day) for each bet that ends up as a loss for a max of $2000 total FanCash cannot be redeemed for real money, but can be converted to bonus bets

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code on today?

Grimsby Town knocked out Manchester United on penalties in the second round of the EFL Cup, and Brentford will be well aware of the danger they pose when the sides meet in the fourth round at 3:45pm EDT.

The Bees have already beaten two Premier League sides in this competition and have won three of their last four games. Grimsby’s run likely ends here, and I’m taking Brentford -1.5 (-105).

At the same time, Wycombe Wanderers, looking to pull off an iconic upset, host Fulham. Fulham’s squad has been stretched thin through injuries and is light to begin with. This one will mean a lot more to Wycombe than a Fulham side more concerned with avoiding EPL relegation.

Third-tier Wycombe are unbeaten in their last five home games and I’m taking them to win or draw (+150).

Wrexham will also welcome fellow Welsh side Cardiff City to the Racecourse Ground at 4:00pm EDT. This is their first competitive meeting for 21 years, and it promises to be a feisty one. Cardiff have conceded just three times in their last five road matches.

I’m going with under 2.5 goals (-125).

The New York Knicks (2-1) take a five-game winning streak against the Milwaukee Bucks (2-1) into their 8:00pm EDT game. Milwaukee has allowed an average of 118 points through three games, and the Knicks are averaging 124.6 points per game in the last five meetings.

Bet on over 231.5 points (-110)

In an 11:00pm EDT game, the Golden State Warriors meet the Los Angeles Clippers. The Warriors are on the back end of a back-to-back, and the Clippers, with a healthy James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, have won two straight after dropping their season opener.

Take the Clippers’ moneyline (+100).

