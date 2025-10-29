Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $2000 FanCash for World Series, EFL Cup & NBA

All losing qualifying bets for the first ten days after you use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, GOALBONUS, will get you $200 in FanCash. So, you’ll have some insurance when betting on Game 5 between the Blue Jays and Dodgers at 8:00pm EDT.

In the EFL Cup, we’ll focus on Newcastle vs Tottenham (4:00pm EDT). Meanwhile, the featured NBA games tonight are Celtics vs Cavaliers (7:00pm EDT) and Lakers vs Timberwolves (9:30pm EDT).

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code gives players sports bonuses at sign-up

How to claim the Fanatics promo code

By using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code and making eligible bets for 10 days after you open your account, you can get up to $2000 in FanCash. Here are more details:

Available for new users in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY

Click the link to go to Fanatics Sportsbook or download the mobile app Create an account and enter the promo code GOALBONUS On the same day, apply the offer to your betslip and risk $1+ on a bet with -500 odds or longer You can continue applying this offer to your betslip for the first ten days your account is open, but only one bet qualifies each day After the promotion period (10 days), you will receive FanCash equal to your stake from each losing bet up to a maximum of $200 per bet and $2000 total FanCash can be used as bonus bets, but can’t be directly withdrawn as cash

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code on today?

The Toronto Blue Jays will look to steal World Series Game 5 at the Los Angeles Dodgers with the series tied at two (8:00pm EDT, FOX). The series will head back to Toronto for games six and seven (if necessary), so this is a must-win for the Dodgers.

After Tuesday’s outing on the mound, Shohei Ohtani can focus on hitting, and he got on base a World Series record nine times in Game 3. Go with Dodgers -1.5 (+100).

Today, at 4:00pm EDT, EFL Cup title holders Newcastle host Tottenham at St. James’ Park. The visitors have dealt with plenty of injuries, but have still scored in 11 of 13 games this season.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have won their last three home games, while scoring seven goals. Go with both teams to score and Newcastle, who have reached the final in two of the last three campaigns, to qualify, at +130 SGP odds..

In the NBA, the Cavaliers (-4.5) will look for a fourth straight win when they head on the road to face the Boston Celtics at 7:00pm EDT. The Celtics (1-3) have allowed their opponents to shoot just 39.9 percent from the field, which is the lowest percentage in the NBA.

Three of the Cavs’ four games have gone under 232 points (-110), and that should happen again.

Then, the Timberwolves (-7.5) play the Lakers at 9:30pm EDT. Both teams are missing star players. LeBron James and Luka Doncic are out for the Lakers, while Anthony Edwards is out for the Wolves.

Austin Reaves (O/U 29.5 points) has scored 92 points in the last two games as the Lakers’ number one guy. Meanwhile, Donte DiVincenzo (O/U 13.5 points) could be the biggest beneficiary of Edwards’ injury.

