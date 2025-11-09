Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $2000 FanCash for SNF, EPL, and MLS Playoffs

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS and bet $1+ for ten consecutive days on qualifying wagers for up to $2000 back in FanCash. Steelers vs Chargers, on Sunday Night Football at 8:20pm EST, is one option today.

Elsewhere, in the English Premier League, Manchester City host Liverpool at 11:30am EST in a match featuring the last two champions. Then, San Diego FC will look to move on in the MLS Playoffs when they face the Portland Timbers at 9:00pm EST.

How to claim the Fanatics promo code

To get as much as $2000 back in FanCash, bet $1+ for ten days straight. First, use the guide below to see which wagers qualify:

First-time players located in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY qualify for the promotion.

First, click the link to go to Fanatics Sportsbook and download the mobile app Use the code GOALBONUS while making your account and entering your details On the same day, apply the FanCash promotion to your betslip and find a market with -500 odds or longer Risk $1+ on this bet. You can apply the promo to your betslip on each of the first ten days your account is open, but only one bet per day qualifies At the end of ten days, you’ll get your stake back as FanCash for each losing bet that qualifies for the promo up to $200 each and $2000 total. The FanCash expires after one week and cannot be withdrawn for cash. You can, however, convert it to bonus bets

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code on today?

Televised live on NBC, the Pittsburgh Steelers go to SoFi Stadium for a Sunday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Chargers (-3) at 8:20pm EST. The Steelers beat the previously 7-1 Colts 27-20 in Week 9 and forced six turnovers in the process.

If the Chargers, going for three straight wins, can do a better job protecting the football, we should see over 45 points (-110). Still, LA’s offensive line has been struggling to protect QB Justin Herbert, who should manage 30+ rushing yards (+155) for a fourth straight game.

Earlier, in England’s Premier League, Manchester City (6-1-3, 2nd) take on defending Champions Liverpool (6-4, 3rd) at the Etihad at 11:30am EST (USA Network). Liverpool managed to defeat City twice last season with Rodri out injured.

Rodri is questionable for this one, and this match could go either way, especially since Liverpool have put together back-to-back shutout wins.

Still, Man City striker Erling Haaland has put three or more shots on target in each of his last five games. Bet on him to continue that streak, and take Haaland 3+ shots on target (+210).

Then, at 9:00pm EST on Apple TV, it’s win or go home for both San Diego FC (-170) and the Portland Timbers when they meet in a first round MLS Playoff game.

Despite losing the second game of the series in PKs, San Diego are yet to lose in regulation to the Timbers in four 2025 meetings. Anders Dreyer scored twice in San Diego’s 3-1 Game 1 win and has found the net in four of his last five games for SDFC and Denmark.

Dreyer is at +120 odds to find the net here, and San Diego should win and advance to the Western Conference Semifinals regardless.

More info on Fanatics Promo Code

