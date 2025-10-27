Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $2000 FanCash for NFL Monday Night Football, La Liga, & MLS Playoffs

Bet $1+ for the first ten days your account is open after using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code and get as much as $2000 in FanCash back. Tonight, you can bet on Monday Night Football as the Chiefs (-11) take on the Commanders.

The MLS Playoffs also continue as Ohio rivals Cincinnati and Columbus face off (6:30pm EDT) and Seattle head to Minnesota (9:00pm EDT). First, though, Antony and Real Betis clash with Julian Alvarez and Atletico Madrid in La Liga at 4:00pm EDT.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code gives players sports bonuses at sign-up

How to claim the Fanatics promo code

By making qualifying bets for ten straight days, you can get as much as $2000 in FanCash with our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. Here’s all you have to do:

Available to new players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY

Click the accompanying link to go to Fanatics Sportsbook Download the mobile app, create an account, and enter the promo code GOALBONUS On the same day, apply the promotion to your betslip after finding a market with odds of -500 or longer. Stake at least $1 on this bet and repeat for each of the next nine days Only one bet per day qualifies for the promo After ten days, you’ll get your stake back from every qualifying bet that loses in the form of FanCash, up to $200 FanCash per bet and $2000 total. You can bet using FanCash, but cannot redeem it for a real money value

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code on today?

Tonight’s main event is Monday Night Football (8:20pm EDT, ABC), which features the Washington Commanders and Kansas City Chiefs (-11). The Chiefs are 3-1 SU and ATS at home, with an average margin of victory of 14.5 points per game.

Without having to deal with Commanders QB Jayden Daniels, the Chiefs should win and cover again. The Commanders have failed to score a point in the first half in more than half of their games. Commanders under 8.5 first-half points is at -110 odds.

Following Tuesday’s 4-0 loss at Arsenal in the Champions League, Atletico Madrid are now 0-3-3 away from home this season. Atleti head to Real Betis, unbeaten in their last eight games overall, in La Liga at 4:00pm EDT.

Even though Atletico got outplayed by Arsenal, Julian Alvarez looked dangerous. He has managed three shots or more in five of Atletico Madrid’s last six games. I like Alvarez 3+ shots (-110) here.

Now to MLS, and the derby between Cincinnati and Columbus in the first game of a best-of-three series in the MLS playoffs, at 6:30pm EDT. Visitors Columbus (+165) can’t be counted out of this one.

The Crew won the last meeting in Cincinnati, 4-2, back in July, and striker Diego Rossi (+185 anytime goalscorer) has found the net in his last two games against Cincinnati.

Over to Saint Paul, Minnesota where Minnesota United (+165) host the Seattle Sounders (+145) at 9:00pm EDT. Minnesota defeated Seattle twice this season, but only managed to win one of their last four games heading into the playoffs.

Only two teams in MLS conceded fewer goals than the hosts this season, and I expect this to be a defensive battle. Go with under 2.5 goals (-125).

