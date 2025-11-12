Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $2000 FanCash for NBA, CFB & Brazil Serie A

New users who enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS get up to $2000 back in FanCash by betting for ten straight days. One option is betting on the Lakers vs Thunder NBA matchup at Paycom Center at 9:30pm EST.

Earlier, you can also place your bets on a Brazil Serie A match between Atletico Mineiro and Fortaleza at 6:30pm EST. In-state rivals Toledo and Miami (OH) also meet in an NCAA Football game at 7:00pm EST in Oxford, OH.

How to claim the Fanatics promo code

To use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code and get as much as $2000 back in FanCash, just follow the steps listed below:

Eligible users in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY qualify for the FanCash promotion.

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app by following the link and scanning the QR code Start creating your account and make sure to enter the promo code GOALBONUS That same day, fund your account and identify a market to bet on with -500 odds or longer, and apply the promotion to your bet slip Risk $1+ on this bet and repeat this offer for each of the next nine days. Only one bet qualifies for the promotion, though. After ten days, you’ll get your stake back in FanCash (up to $200) for each bet that qualified for the promo and lost You may bet with FanCash, but you cannot redeem it for cash

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code on today?

In the Brazilian Serie A, Atletico Mineiro (-150) take on Fortaleza at 6:30pm EST. Fortaleza are in 19th place of 20 teams and are 1-6-8 on the road this season. Meanwhile, Atletico Mineiro sit in ninth and have won three of their last four matches, in all competitions.

Hulk (Givanildo Vieira da Souza) has averaged over one goal per 90 minutes over his last four games and sits at +175 odds to score here. Bet on Atletico Mineiro to win, given Fortaleza have lost their last five games on the road against top-half opposition.

In an all-Ohio NCAA Football game that kicks off at 7:00pm EST on ESPN2, Miami (OH) hosts Toledo (-4). Toledo has been favored to win in each of its last three road games, by an average of 8.5 points, but the Rockets have lost all three straight up.

Miami is a solid team that has won five of its last six games and is 2-0 ATS at home in the MAC this season. The RedHawks (+155) have what it takes to pull off an upset tonight, and I’m betting on them to do so.

Then, at 9:30pm EST, the Oklahoma City Thunder (-7) will go for their 12th win in 13 games this season when they host the Los Angeles Lakers. OKC is playing the second game of a back-to-back here.

Still, none of the starters logged 30 minutes, as the Thunder blew out the Golden State Warriors, 126-102. LA has an impressive 4-1 road record this season, and Austin Reaves has taken on a bigger role with LeBron James out.

He’s averaged 30.3 points per game, and I’d take Reaves 23+ points tonight at -105 odds.

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer Fanatics Sportsbook: Bet and Get up to $2,000 in FanCash! Fanatics Sportsbook promo code terms and conditions New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY (excludes NY). Apply promotion in bet slip and place a $1+ cash wager (min odds -500) daily for 10 consecutive days starting day of account creation. Wager must settle as a loss to earn FanCash equal to losing amount (max $200 FanCash/day). FanCash issued under this promotion expires at 11:59 p.m. ET 7 days from issuance. Terms, incl. FanCash terms, apply—see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

