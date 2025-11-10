Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $2000 FanCash for MNF, NBA & Argentina Primera

By betting on eligible markets for ten days straight after using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS, you can get up to $2000 back in FanCash. Tonight’s Eagles vs Packers Monday Night Football game at 8:15pm EST is one place to start.

You can also bet on Argentine soccer tonight, as Deportivo Riestra host Independiente at 7:00pm EST. Then, Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs head to the United Center for an 8:00pm EST game against the Chicago Bulls.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code gives players sports bonuses at sign-up

How to claim the Fanatics promo code

If you follow the steps below to use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code, you’ll be on your way to earning $2000 in FanCash:

Those located in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY without an existing account qualify for the promotion.

Follow our link and download the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app Start making an account and put in the promo code GOALBONUS Opt in to the promotion on your bet slip and risk $1+ on any wager with -500 odds or longer on the first day you open your account Apply the promo to your betslip and do the same on each of the next nine days. Only one wager per day counts towards the promotion. Once ten days are up, you’ll get your stake back in FanCash (up to $200) for each qualifying bet that loses during the promo period You can use FanCash as bonus bets, but cannot withdraw it for cash

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code on today?

Tonight at 8:15pm EST on ABC, the Green Bay Packers (-1) host the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. Green Bay fell at home in Week 9 to the Carolina Panthers and managed to put up just 13 points.

Also, the Packers’ leading receiver, TE Tucker Kraft, is out, and WR Matthew Golden is questionable. Before their bye week, the Eagles (-105) put together impressive back-to-back wins.

Saquon Barkley (+110 to score) managed 150 rushing yards, a rushing, and receiving touchdown in the 38-20 Week 9 win over his former team, the NY Giants. Philadelphia has beaten Green Bay in each of the last three meetings, and they should also get a W here.

Down in Argentina, at 7:15pm EST, Independiente Rivadavia (+145) host Central Cordoba (+210) in an Argentine Primera Division match. The hosts, fresh off a Copa Argentina triumph, are both safe from relegation and eliminated from playoff contention.

Meanwhile, Central Cordoba are unbeaten in their last four games, including their last three on the road. They’re fighting for a playoff spot and should manage to win or draw (-190) against a team with little to play for.

At 8:00pm EST, Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs (7-2) are going for a third straight win when they head to the United Center to face the Chicago Bulls (6-3). The Bulls (+3.5) have dropped their last two games, but are 4-0 at home this season.

San Antonio has one of the best defensive ratings in the NBA and plays at one of the slowest paces. That should keep the total under 234.5 points (-110) tonight.

Wembanyama under 3.5 assists (-130) is another pick I like, as he hasn’t gone over this total in any of the Spurs’ four road games.

