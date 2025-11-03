Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $2000 FanCash for EPL, NBA & Monday Night Football

If you risk $1+ for ten straight days on eligible bets, you’ll get as much as $2000 back in FanCash with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS. You could begin with tonight’s Cardinals vs Cowboys (-3) Monday Night Football game at 8:15pm EST.

In the English Premier League, Sunderland are going for a third straight win as they host Everton at 3:00pm EST. Later on in the NBA, the Dallas Mavericks head down I-45 for a game against the rival Houston Rockets at 8:00pm EST.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code gives players sports bonuses at sign-up

Learn about more of the best sportsbook promos in the US with our expert guide

Check out the top sports betting sites via our expert’s guide

How to claim the Fanatics promo code

To get up to $2000 in FanCash, apply the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code by paying close attention to the steps below:

Promotion valid for first-time users in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY

Use our link to go to Fanatics Sportsbook, then scan the QR code Download the mobile application, make an account, and use the code GOALBONUS Apply the FanCash promotion to your betslip and bet $1+ on a wager with -500 odds or longer on the first day your account is open One bet per day qualifies for the promotion, which is valid for the first ten days your account is open After the end of 10 days, you will receive your stake back for each qualifying bet that loses up to a maximum of $200 FanCash per day and $2000 total Converting FanCash to bonus bets is possible, but you cannot redeem it for cash value

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code on today?

The Arizona Cardinals (2-5) will look to end a five-game losing streak when they go to AT&T Stadium for an 8:15pm EST kickoff against the Dallas Cowboys (3-4-1) on Monday Night Football (ABC, ESPN).

Before their bye week, the Cardinals gave up fourth-quarter leads in four-point losses to the 7-1 Colts and 5-1-1 Packers. While the Cowboys (-3) are 2-0-1 at home, the Cardinals can keep this one close and cover.

Each of the last five Cowboys’ games has finished with 57 points or more, and America’s Team is averaging over 40 points per game at home. Take over 53.5 points (-115).

Now, to England, where Sunderland (+175) take on Everton (+175) in a 3:00pm EST Premier League game at the Stadium of Light. Sunderland defeated Chelsea 2-1 on the road last weekend and have won three of their four home matches thus far.

Meanwhile, Everton have suffered back-to-back Premier League losses without scoring a goal. The Toffees are also 1-3 on the road this season and have conceded two goals per game away from home.

Go with Sunderland to win and score over 1.5 goals at +275 SGP odds.

In an 8:00pm EST NBA tip-off at the Toyota Center between Texas rivals, the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets (-12.5), the Mavs will be missing big men Anthony Davis and Derrick Lively II. Daniel Gafford, who made his season debut on Saturday, stands to benefit.

Bet on Gafford 8+ points at -115 odds, but the Rockets to cover the spread. Houston’s averaging a ridiculous 134.7 points per game on its three-game winning streak, and the Mavs are missing some key players.

More info on Fanatics Promo Code