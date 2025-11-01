Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $2000 FanCash for College Football, EPL & MLS Playoffs

Bet on qualifying wagers for 10 days after using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code GOALBONUS and get as much as $2000 in FanCash back. Tonight’s primetime NCAA Football game between #18 Oklahoma and #14 Tennessee (7:30pm EDT) is a good starting point.

Tottenham also host Chelsea (+150) in a London Derby in the Premier League at 1:30pm EDT. In the MLS Cup Playoffs, Inter Miami (+140) can clinch a spot in the next round if they defeat Nashville SC at 7:30pm EDT.

How to claim the Fanatics promo code

The steps below detail how you can get up to $2000 in FanCash by using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code and betting on qualifying wagers for ten days straight:

This offer is valid for new users in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY

First, use our link to go to Fanatics Sportsbook and scan the QR code After downloading the mobile app, create an account and enter the code GOALBONUS That same day, apply the FanCash promotion to your bet slip, and risk $1+ on a market with -500 odds or longer. You can continue to opt in to the promotion during each of the next nine days, but only one bet of -500 odds or longer qualifies each day After 10 days are up, you will get FanCash back for each qualifying losing bet, up to $200 daily and $2000 total You cannot withdraw FanCash for real money, but you may use it to bet

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code on today?

Today in the English Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur (+165) clash with London rivals Chelsea (+150) at 1:30pm EDT in a match streaming on Peacock. Chelsea have gotten the better of their rivals in recent seasons, with four wins in a row in this fixture.

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez (+475 to score) found the net in both meetings last season and should be on penalty duty with Cole Palmer out. Chelsea are favorites due to Tottenham’s dire injury situation. Ten players missed Spurs’ 2-0 EFL Cup loss to Newcastle on Wednesday.

Given Tottenham’s lack of squad rotation midweek, Chelsea should pick up another victory in this fixture.

Later on in a SEC matchup between top 25 teams, #14 Tennessee (-3) welcomes #18 Oklahoma to Knoxville at 7:30pm EDT (ABC). Tennessee scores the most points per game in the SEC, but it has also given up 36 points per game in conference games.

Tennessee QB Joey Aguilar has picked up 300+ passing yards in three of five SEC contests this season. He sits at +150 odds to do the same tonight. Regardless, over 55.5 points (-105) is the best bet on the odds board, as every Tennessee game has gone over that total this season.

Also at 7:30 in the MLS Cup Playoffs, you can bet on Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi (-120 anytime goalscorer) to get his eighth goal against Nashville SC this season alone. Inter Miami won the first game of this best-of-three series 3-1, as Messi scored twice last Friday.

Inter Miami (+145) are also on a six-game winning streak against US Open Cup winners Nashville SC, in all competitions. Messi has appeared in five of those games and scored ten goals. Bet on him to score and Inter Miami to win at +220 SGP odds.

