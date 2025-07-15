Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers $1000 in no sweat bets, ahead of the Champions League with Malmo and Iberia meeting at 1pm ET today (07/15).

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1000 Bonuses for Champions League Qualifiers

A key qualifier in the Champions League is set, with Malmo taking on Iberia at 3pm ET. Fanatics is down for both with some enticing bonus bets on offer.

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook, Bonus

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code there with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

First-time players in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by merely wagering $50.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Write in your details Read the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and wager $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days Player will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook bonus on today?

Across the pond, the Champions League offers Malmö vs. Iberia. The Swedish side is a regular in the Champions League qualifiers, while Iberia is a longshot and is looking to shock with a win.

Advancing means prize money and prestige, which always leads to better deals in TV rights and sponsorships. Losers drop into the Conference League.

Players to watch for Malmö include Taha Ali, the club’s main attacker, and center-back Daníel Tristan Guðjohnsen, a physical presence.

Iberia will hope to counter with attacking midfielder Iuri Tabatadze, who has 11 goals in his last 14 appearances, and midfielder Gizo Mamageishvili, who controls midfield.

Oddsmakers have Malmo as a -350 favorite, with a -130 over on goals and a -105 under. The match kicks off at 1 p.m. EDT from Eleda Stadium in Malmö, Sweden. Paramount+ will stream the contest.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

