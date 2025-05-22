Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $50, Get $250 in Bonus Bets for Timberwolves-Thunder NBA Playoffs

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo, offers $150 in bonuses, ahead of Today's NBA Playoff matchup, between the Timberwolves and Thunder.

The NBA Playoffs has a crucial Game 2 as its attraction. Fanatics is the the palace to go if you want to get on top of all the action with bonus bets.

The NBA Playoffs pits the Oklahoma City Thunder against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second game of their best-of-seven series.

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus

First-time players in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by merely wagering $50.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Verify your details Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and wager $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days Player will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

If you are not in one of these states, the other fanatics offer may be available to you. First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code there with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook bonus on today?

Fans of the Minnesota Timberwolves should have stopped Game 1 at the half. Their team led by four points and were handling the noise from one of the most aggressive crowds in the NBA.

The second half didn’t go as well for the T-wolves. OKC woke up, and eventually blasted their rivals, 114-88.

Minnesota fell victim to the shooting malaise that has plagued them several times in this season’s playoffs. They took 51 shots from 3-point range, but produced just a 29.4% shooting percentage.

Turnovers and foul trouble by their key players also played a role, and eventually snowballed into the Wolves 26-point defeat.

Game 2 will see Minnesota attempt to solve OKC’s tenacious defense, particularly by Chet Holmgren. The T-wolves are also hoping for a better game from shooting guard and team leader Anthony Edwards, who was sent to the bench in foul trouble early in the second half of Game 1.

For OKC, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander didn’t have a particularly strong game, but dropped 31 points even as Minnesota complained about his alleged flopping. Not that it mattered in the end.

ESPN is televising the game, which starts at 8:30 p.m. EDT from OKC’s Paycom Center, with streaming by Fubo, Sling TV and YouTube TV. OKC is a strong -320 moneyline favorite in the early lines, giving -7.5 to Minnesota, with an over/under of 213.5.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

