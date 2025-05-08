Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $30 Get $300 in Bonus Bets For Man Utd-Bilbao & Warriors-Timberwolves

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers $300 in bonus bets, with Man Utd in action tonight, joined by the Warriors-Timberwolves in the NBA Playoffs.

The second leg semi final matches of the Europa League and Conference League are on the Thursday soccer schedule, while the NBA Playoffs offers Game 2 of a key series.

Fanatics is the place for all the action, offering a special promo code for new customers.

The Europa League second leg semi finals has Tottenham Hotspurs vs. Bodo/Glimt, and Manchester United vs. Athletic Club. The winners advance to the final on May 21. In the NBA, the Golden State Warriors challenge the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of their series.

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo that allows players to claim $300 in bonus bets takes mere minutes to claim. These simply steps are here to help you

The offer is only available in AZ, NJ, MI, PA:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Verify your details Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and wager $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 3 days Player will be credited with a $100 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $300, and new players on have three days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

If you are not in one of these states however the other fanatics offer may be available to you.

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Click over to the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code there with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus On?

The Europa League semi finals have Tottenham holding a 3-1 goal advantage from the first leg over Norway’s Bodo/Glimt, which will be playing at home on Thursday.

In the other Europa League semi final contest, Manchester United hopes to extinguish Athletic Club, holding a 3-0 lead in the aggregate. Athletic will be missing several key players, making their already tough task all the more formidable.

The Tottenham Hotspur vs. Bodo/Glimt match kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT from Aspmyra Stadion in Bodø/Glimt, Norway. Tottenham is +145 to finish off the home squad, with a 2.5 over/under on goals. Paramount+ will stream the action.

Manchester United is a -115 favorite in its match against Athletic Club, with a 2.5 goals over/under. The match starts at 3 p.m. EDT at Old Trafford in Manchester, with Paramount+ handling streaming.

The Europa League semi final winners will advance to the finals, to be held on May 21 at San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

In the Conference League, Fiorentina has a one-goal deficit, having fallen 2-1 in the opener. Real Betis will be hoping to increase that aggregate lead to reach their first European final.

The match kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT at Artemio Franchi, in Firenze, Italy. Fiorentina is +130, with a 2.5 goals line in the over/under. Paramount+ handles the streaming.

In the other Conference League semi final, Chelsea vs. Djurgården takes place at Artemio Franchi, Firenze, Italy. Chelsea has a gigantic 4–1 lead in aggregate goals.

The match starts at 3 p.m. EDT, with Chelsea an overwhelming -750 and a 3.5 goals over/under. Paramount+ has streaming.

The winning squads in these Conference League semi finals are pointing toward the finals, to be held at Stadium: Wrocław in Poland on May 28.

In the NBA Playoffs, the Golden State Warriors shocked the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of their series, handing them a 99-88 pasting on their home court.

Minnesota shot poorly in the game, scoring their lowest total points in 13 months. The finger-pointing begins with T-Wolves star Anthony Edwards, who missed his first 10 shots and didn’t score until the second half. The Wolves and Edwards will have to step it up as a team in Game 2 if they don’t want to dig a huge hole.

The Warriors will be playing Game 2 without superstar Steph Curry, who pulled a hamstring in Game 1 and logged only 13 minutes. His availability for the rest of the series is up in the air, a huge blow to the Warriors upset hopes.

The oddsmakers still back Minnesota in Game 2, making them a -474 moneyline favorite and giving the Warriors -10.5. The over/under is set at 201.5. TNT and truTV will televise the game starting at 8:30 p.m. EDT from Target Center, with Max offering streaming.

More on Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $30 Get $300 in Bonus Bets! Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers, 21+ and physically present in AZ, NJ, MI, PA. New customers who wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer are eligible to receive $100 in Bonus Bets each day for your first three 3 days. You must wager $10+ each day to be eligible for the Rewards each day. Terms apply - see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

