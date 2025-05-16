Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $30 Get $300 in Bonus Bets For FA Cup Final, Knicks/Celtics NBA Playoffs

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers $250 in bonuses, with the FA Cup Final and NBA Playoffs, featuring the Knicks-Celtics on the way.

The NBA Playoffs, the FA Cup Final, and the English Premier League are the main sports attractions of this weekend. Fanatics will be at your service on all of the action, and offers a special promo code for new customers.

On Saturday, Crystal Palace battles Manchester City in the FA Cup Final, while the weekend’s EPL highlights have Chelsea vs. Manchester United on Friday and Arsenal vs. Newcastle United on Sunday. There are no EPL matches on Saturday in deference to the FA Cup Final.

Meanwhile, the NBA Playoffs on Friday have the New York Knicks vs. the defending champion Boston Celtics in a Game 6 confrontation, while Sunday has an “if necessary” attached to a possible Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets Game 7.

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus

First-time players in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus, by merely having to wager $50.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Verify your details Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and wager $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days Player will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

If you are not in one of these states however the other fanatics offer may be available to you.

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code there with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account

Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion

At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus On?

Saturday’s FA Cup Final marks the latest edition of the oldest national football competition in the world. At stake is qualification for the Europa League’s next season.

Manchester City holds a 3-0-2 edge over Crystal Palace in matches played in the last three years, but throw that out the window for this one. Their last meeting came in December 2024, and saw a 2-2 draw.

Both sides will be hoping to capitalize on mistakes. Look for Manchester City to try to control the game tempo, while Crystal Palace will likely focus on defense, mounting quick strike counters and using their superior set-pieces to present prime opportunities.

Key players for Manchester City include creative midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and striker Erling Haaland as the chief scoring threats.

Crystal Palace has midfielder Eberechi Eze, who will be leaving the squad this summer and is rumored to be targeted by Manchester City. He has five goals in his last five matches. Also watch out for forward Ismaila Sarr and back Maxence Lacroix, the latter dominant on balls in the air.

Manchester City is a solid -125 favorite in the early lines, with a 2.5 over/under on goals. The match kicks off at 11:30 a.m. EDT at Wembley Stadium in London, with ESPN+ providing streaming.

On Friday, the EPL has Chelsea vs. Manchester United. Chelsea still has hopes for a Champions League spot, and have their fingers crossed that Manchester United will rest some key players in preparation for their Europa League final against Tottenham on May 21.

Oddsmakers have Chelsea as a -225 favorite, with a 3.5 over/under on goals. The match starts at 3:15 p.m. EDT from Stamford Bridge, with Peacock streaming the action.

Rounding out the soccer weekend is an EPL match on Sunday between Arsenal and Newcastle United. The game kicks off at 11:30 a.m. EDT from Emirates Stadium in London and should present a tight battle for Champions League qualification.

Arsenal is a slight -105 favorite, with a 2.5 over/under on goals. The match will be televised on USA Network and Telemundo and streamed on the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

Back across the pond in the NBA Playoffs, the New York Knicks have a second chance to close out the Boston Celtics in their series. The Knicks were destroyed on Wednesday by the proud Celts, 127-102, sending the squads back to Madison Square Garden for Game 6.

The Celts have to be confident. They won big while playing without superstar Jayson Tatum, who tore an Achilles tendon in Game 4, and were also missing big minutes from center Kristaps Porzingis, who has a mysterious respiratory illness.

But Boston’s dominating win in Game 5 will likely have them believing they can pull off a miracle and send the teams into a Monday Game 7 crapshoot in Boston. The Knicks hope a roaring Madison Square Garden crowd can help energize them and end the Celtics threat.

The game tips off at 8 p.m. EDT on Friday, with oddsmakers split on who deserves to be the favorite, albeit most giving a slight edge to the Knicks. ESPN will televise the game, with ESPN+, Sling TV and Max streaming.

Sunday will see Game 7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets series if Denver manages a win on Thursday night. The “if necessary” game will start at 3:30 p.m. EDT from OKC’s Paycom Center.

More info on Fanatics bonus offers

