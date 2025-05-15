Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $30 Get $300 in Bonus Bets For Denver-OKC NBA Playoffs

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers $300 in bonuses, ahead of the NBA Playoff clash between Denver-OKC.

The NBA Playoffs and the English League One second leg semi finals highlight Thursday’s sports calendar. Fanatics will be saddled up and ready to ride on all of the action, and offers a special promo code for new customers.

Charlton Athletic and the Wycombe Wanderers will face off in the second leg of their English League One semi finals series, while the NBA Playoffs has Game 6 of the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. the Denver Nuggets.

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo that allows players to claim $300 in bonus bets takes mere minutes to claim. These simple steps are here to help you

The offer is only available in AZ, NJ, MI, PA:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Verify your details Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and wager $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 3 days Player will be credited with a $100 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $300, and new players on have three days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

If you are not in one of these states however the other fanatics offer may be available to you.

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code there with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus On?

Thursday’s second leg of the English League One play-off semi finals will determine which team will advance to the May 25 final at Wembley Stadium in London.

The first leg of Charlton Athletic vs. the Wycombe Wanderers ended in a 0-0 draw. If the aggregate is still tied at the end of regulation play in this second leg, two 15-minute halves of extra time will be instituted. If there is still no clear winner after that, a penalty shootout will put an end to things.

Charlton has only lost twice in 23 home games, including a 14-match unbeaten string. Their home crowd has been known to make some noise, and that may give their side an emotional edge.

But Wycombe is used to playing on the road, and has the second-best away performance in the league. Noise won’t necessarily bother them in this showdown.

Charlton Athletic keys to the game include forward Miles Leaburn, who scored two goals in a December 2024 match against Wycombe. Also watch for forward Richard Kone, with 18 goals on the season, and striker Matt Godden, also an 18-goals man this season.

The Wycombe Wanderers look to club captain Jack Grimmer, left back Luke Leahy, the squad’s leading scorer with 10 goals, and veteran winger Garath McCleary, who also had 10 goals this season.

Charlton is +115 in the early lines, with a 2.5 goals over/under. The match kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT from The Valley in London, Paramount+ will televise and stream the match.

In the NBA Playoffs, a potential close-out game is on the menu. No one expected the Denver Nuggets/Oklahoma City Thunder series to be this close, particularly since the Thunder finished 18 games ahead of the 50-win Nuggets during the regular season, easily winning the Western Conference No. 1 seeding.

But the playoffs have been a different story, and this series has shown that it’s anyone’s game. Both squads have made the other side look bad at times, and both have won on the road in a hostile environment. The Nuggets are a veteran squad, while OKC is getting its first real shot at heading deep into the playoffs.

The Thunder will attempt to close out the Nuggets on their home court and avoid the crapshoot of a Game 7. For Denver, you can bet Denver’s Nikola Jokic and his teammates will put up a powerful fight to prevent that humiliation and send things to a Game 7.

For OKC, winning is a matter of controlling Jokic, who has been uneven at times. He’ll need help from power forward Aaron Gordon, who has hit some key shots but was upset with the effort displayed by teammate and point guard Russell Westbrook after Game 5.

OKC guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been the engine that drives his young team. Also a key factor has been the defense on Jokic by center Isaiah Hartenstein, who has shoved and bumped the big Serb to make him work for his points.

Thursday’s game tips off at 8:30 EDT at Denver’s Ball Arena. The early moneyline for this Game 6 reflects the back-and-forth battle, with consensus favoring OKC and giving -4.5 to the Nuggets. The over/under is pegged at 207.5. ESPN will televise the game, with Sling TV, truTV and Max offering streaming options.

