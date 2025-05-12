Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $30 Get $300 in Bonus Bets For Knicks-Celtics & Sheffield Utd-Bristol City

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers $300 in bonus bets, ahead of the NBA Playoffs today featuring Knicks-Celtics, Game 4.

A crucial EFL showdown is Monday’s soccer highlight, while the NBA Playoffs resume with two key Game 4 battles. Fanatics has all the action, and offers a special promo code for new customers.

Sheffield United takes on Bristol City in an EFL semi final, while the NBA Playoffs spotlight the New York Knicks vs. the Boston Celtics, and the Minnesota Timberwolves confronting the Golden State Warriors.

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo that allows players to claim $300 in bonus bets takes mere minutes to claim. These simple steps are here to help you

The offer is only available in AZ, NJ, MI, PA:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Verify your details Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and wager $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 3 days Player will be credited with a $100 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $300, and new players on have three days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance If you are not in one of these states however the other fanatics offer may be available to you.

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code there with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus On?

Sheffield United and Bristol City meet on Monday in the second leg of the EFL Championship playoff semi final. The match winner will advance to the playoff final at Wembley Stadium in London on May 24.

Sheffield United came in third in the regular season, just missing a chance for the automatic Premier League promotion granted to the league’s top two finishers. Entering this match, they’ll hope to break a longstanding playoffs jinx, as they have fallen short of promotion in all nine of their previous playoff appearances.

Bristol City is making its first Championship playoff appearance in 17 years, and its surprisingly strong season has been driven by team-first play.

The winner in this semi final match advances to the Championship playoff final against either Sunderland or Coventry City. The match kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT from Bramall Lane in Sheffield, with the home team a -105 favorite. The over/under on goals is 2.5. Paramount+ and Fubo have the game.

The New York Knicks were riding a wave of emotion heading into their Saturday game against the Boston Celtics. Madison Square Garden was rocking, as home fans believed they would see the Knicks continue their series mastery of the hated Boston Celtics.

The crowd noise and emotion lasted about halfway through the first quarter. The Knicks came out flat, and Boston recovered the shooting eye it misplaced in the prior two games. The Green stomped the Knicks, 115-93, halving the New York series lead to 2-1 heading into tonight’s game.

Oddsmakers believe in the defending champion Celtics, installing them as -256 favorites on the moneyline and giving the Knicks -6.5 points on the spread. The over/under is 208.5.

ESPN is televising the game, which starts at 7:30 p.m. EDT at Madison Square Garden, with Fubo, Sling TV and YouTube TV offering streaming options.

The second Monday night game will see the Minnesota Timberwolves back in San Francisco at Chase Arena to take on the Golden State Warriors. The T-Wolves have a 2-1 lead in the series heading into Game 4.

Minnesota forward Julius Randle awakened on Saturday, hoisting a triple-double to lead the T-wolves. Guard Anthony Edwards chipped in with 36 points, 28 of them in the second half.

The Warriors played on Saturday without guard Steph Curry, out with a hamstring injury until later in the series. He’ll miss Game 4 as well, and the Warriors seem lost without his magic touch as they didn’t have any 3-pointers in the first half of Saturday’s game.

The oddsmakers have Minnesota as a solid -210 on the moneyline, spotting GS -6.5. The over-under is 208.5 for the game, which tips off at 10 p.m. EDT. ESPN televises, with Fubo, SlingTV and YouTube TV handling streaming.

