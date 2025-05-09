Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $30 Get $300 in Bonus Bets For Liverpool-Arsenal and Knicks-Celtics

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers players $300 in bonuses, ahead of Liverpool-Arsenal and the Knicks-Celtics NBA Playoffs clash.

It’s a full weekend of soccer and NBA Playoffs action, and no matter what sport you’re watching, Fanatics is right there with you, offering a special promo code for new customers.

Sunday is showdown time in EPL soccer, as Liverpool meets Arsenal in a battle between the league’s top teams. There’s also Newcastle vs. Chelsea and Manchester United vs. West Ham as matches with potential ramifications for future European competition.

Already claimed the Fanatics Sportsbook promo? Look into our BetMGM bonus code offer, with $150 sport bonuses up for grabs.

The NBA Playoffs weekend games include Cleveland vs. Indiana, Denver vs. Oklahoma City, the New York Knicks vs. the Boston Celtics, and the Minnesota Timberwolves challenging the Golden State Warriors.

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo that allows players to claim $300 in bonus bets takes mere minutes to claim. These simple steps are here to help you

The offer is only available in AZ, NJ, MI, PA:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Verify your details Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and wager $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 3 days Player will be credited with a $100 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $300, and new players on have three days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

If you are lucky enough to be in one of these states however the other fanatics offer may be available to you.

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Click over to the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code there with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus On?

The EPL has ten matches on Saturday and Sunday, with results having consequences for the league tables and for potential European qualification.

Saturday’s Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa match starts the party. Aston Villa still has hopes of reaching the upper tier and qualifying for European competitions.

Bournemouth is enjoying its best season in years, has been on a recent hot streak, and still has a puncher’s chance of sneaking into the EPL’s five slots for European competitions.

The match starts at 12:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday from Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth. Oddsmakers have Bournemouth at +145, with a goals over/under at 2.5. NBC will televise, with Fubo, YouTube TV and Universo handling streaming.

The weekend’s biggest match happens Sunday, when EPL No. 1 Liverpool battles No. 2 Arsenal. Liverpool have already clinched the title, a fortnight ago, leaving little left to play for but pride in this one.

can clinch the title with a victory, while Arsenal hopes to keep its chances for the crown alive with a solid win.

The match kicks off at 11:30 a.m. EDT on Sunday at Anfield in Liverpool. The early line has Liverpool at +105, with a 2.5 goals over/under. NBC will televise the match, with Fubo and Telemundo offering streaming options.

In other action, Newcastle confronts Chelsea in a match for potential Champions League qualification. Newcastle holds a slight edge based on goals scored, but expect this game to be tight.

The match starts at 7 a.m. EDT from St. James Park in Newcastle-on-Thames, with Newcastle favored at +110, carrying a 3.5 over/under on goals. USA Network will televise, with Fubo, NBC Sports, Universo and Sling TV offering streaming.

Back across the pond, the upset-rich NBA Playoffs continue with a full schedule. So far, it’s been a season full of major shockers, as the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics will attest in the Eastern Conference, and the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves will acknowledge in the Western Conference.

While each game in a series is a fresh start, momentum is a powerful tool for the underdog squads. But keep in mind these are seven-game series, and the chalk teams still have time to assert themselves.

Friday starts the NBA weekend with Cleveland at Indiana. The Cavs are in a 2-0 hole, having lost their first two home games in the series, and will look to get back on track in what should be a tough road game.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. EDT from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana, with oddsmakers still believing in the Cavs, making them -132 favorites and giving 2.5 points, with the over/under at 229.5. ESPN will televise, with Fubo, Sling TV and YouTube TV providing streaming options. The teams also meet on Sunday.

The Oklahoma City Thunder lost in Game 1, but came out roaring in Game 2, and destroyed the Denver Nuggets by 43 points, 149-106. The Thunder will be out to prove that their Game 1 upset was a fluke. The teams also meet on Sunday.

The game starts at 10 p.m. EDT at Denver’s Ball Arena, with the Thunder a -110 moneyline favorite and giving 5.5 points, with an over/under at 233.5. ESPN televises the game on Friday, with Fubo, Sling TV and YouTube TV on streaming.

The New York Knicks are up 2-0 on the defending champion Boston Celtics, and New York fans are buzzing that this could be a team of destiny. Saturday is Game 3 at Madison Square Garden, and the 19,000+ in attendance will be screaming their support for the home team.

The oddsmakers still believe in the Celtics, though, installing them as heavy moneyline favorites at -408, giving 5.5 points to the Knicks. The over/under is 205.5. ABC-TV is broadcasting the game starting at 3:30 EDT, with ESPN, Fubo, Sling TV and YouTube TV streaming.

Saturday also has Minnesota heading to San Francisco to battle the Golden State Warriors, who will be without superstar guard Steph Curry for this game. He’s out with a hamstring issue.

Meanwhile, guard Anthony Edwards, center Rudy Gobert, and forward Julius Randle will try to ignite the T-wolves. ABC televises starting at 8:30 p.m. EDT.

Oddsmakers have the T-wolves at -200 to win the series and -500 for Saturday’s game, giving the Warriors -10.5 points to start. The over/under is set at 201.5. Besides ABC, streaming is being handled by Fubo, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

More on Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $30 Get $300 in Bonus Bets! Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers, 21+ and physically present in AZ, NJ, MI, PA. New customers who wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer are eligible to receive $100 in Bonus Bets each day for your first three 3 days. You must wager $10+ each day to be eligible for the Rewards each day. Terms apply - see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

--