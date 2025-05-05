Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $50 Get $250 Sports Bonuses For the EPL and NBA Playoffs !

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers $250 in bonuses ahead of today's Premier League and NBA Playoffs.

Today's a day to bet on your heroes in soccer, whether it's Chris Wood of Nottingham Forest, or Christian Pulisic of AC Milan. Both strikers are vying to put their teams on the continental stage.

Gamblers may be surprised to see Karl Anthony-Towns and the New York Knicks as long-shot wagers for a Game 1 in Boston. But a squad led by Nikola Jokić is also an NBA playoff underdog.

How to Claim the Fanatics promo Code

New sportsbook clients in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by betting just $50 on a soccer or basketball outcome at Fanatics.

Follow the steps below to claim your Fanatics promo offer:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page Confirm your details Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and bet $10, at the odds of -500 or longer, every day for 5 days User is credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days from issuance

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on today?

Today's Fanatics bonus offer can be used to bet on pressure-packed pro soccer bouts in Europe this afternoon U.S. time, followed by prime-time action from Round 2 of the NBA postseason.

Fanatics Sportsbook is singing a different tune in today's Premier League odds. You can forget about the betting odds that favor desperation over quality at this stage of spring. Nottingham Forest will play with more urgency when the Tricky Trees visit Crystal Palace in today's only English matchup, daring sportsbooks to overlook the host Eagles. Sportsbooks have tacked toward a punter's trend instead, with markets that favor the Eagles to further foil Forest's plans for a continental bid.

Crystal Palace is simply too good at Selhurst Park to play as the underdog there. The 2024-25 FA Cup finalists haven't lost a fixture at home since falling to Everton on February 15. Palace has not allowed more than one goal from any Selhurst Park guest since that date in winter. The currently standard odds on under (2.5) total goals may become more expensive at Fanatics after press time.

The Palace-Forest odds seem to overlook another common key in the EPL's betting lines - recent history. Nottingham Forest has troubled Crystal Palace in the head-to-head matchup. Forest won this season's first matchup with Palace by a 1-0 score on a winner from Chris Wood. Wood, now with 19 goals this season, has attractive Fanatics odds to score on Palace's home grounds in the rematch.

Elsewhere, there's a La Liga match with the uncommon line of Girona at coin-flip odds to take three points from Mallorca. Girona must avoid being relegated to Spain's second level, while Mallorca has run out of time to make a run up the table, giving Girona the motivation-angle Forest isn't getting credit for. Christian Pulisic leads AC Milan in a potential Serie A mismatch against Genoa, not to be confused with Girona. The boonful matchup has helped Pulisic and other strikers draw optimistic Fanatics prop odds to score in the contest, at least for goal scorer's odds in stingy Italy.

Fanatics Sportsbook's point spreads on tonight's NBA playoff action give (-9) points or more to each game's underdog. In the Eastern Conference, the Game 1 odds are a matter of fresh legs in addition to sizes and statistics. The Boston Celtics host the New York Knicks to begin conference semifinal play following a five-game triumph over the Orlando Magic, while the Knicks emerge from a challenging sextet of showdowns with the upstart Detroit Pistons.

Boston's point spread is curious in the sense that Jayson Tatum, who returned from a Game 1 injury to mount a 30+ point scoring streak in the Celtics' first series win, hasn't garnered the kind of prop bets at Fanatics that Beantown fans would anticipate. Fanatics Sportsbook's analysts think that Tatum's hot streak will cool off tonight, but they also think Boston will beat NYC handily.

Sling TV has the Game 1 broadcast from TD Garden at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

Fanatics users may jump on Denver's similar long odds against Oklahoma City, considering that OKC was arguably a few bad bounces away from enduring much longer series against Memphis, and henceforth almost surely not getting tonight's (-450) moneyline to win Game 1 against the Denver Nuggets, set to air on TNT with a tip-off time of 9:30 p.m. EST.

The site's O/U totals line for the Thunder-Nuggets debut is healthy, with a prediction of over 220 total points scored in Game 1. That means analysts aren't shy to forecast more point scoring by Denver's sharpshooter Nikola Jokić, and his undoubtedly elite starting lineup. But the oddsmakers believe Oklahoma City's superior depth will shine, not to mention OKC's substantial rest-advantage.

