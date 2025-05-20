Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $50, Get $250 in Bonus Bets for T-wolves vs Thunder

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers $250 in bonuses, ahead of today's Premier League and NBA Playoff action, the T-Wolves vs Thunder featuring.

EPL Soccer and the first game of the NBA Playoff Western Conference Finals are in the Tuesday spotlight. Rest assured, Fanatics is on top of the action with bonus bets.

In soccer, Manchester City battles AFC Bournemouth in one EPL contest, while Crystal Palace confronts the Wolverhampton Wanderers in another match. The NBA has the Oklahoma City Thunder meeting the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first game of their Western Conference Finals series.

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus

First-time players in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by merely wagering $50.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Verify your details Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and wager $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days Player will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

If you are not in one of these states, the other fanatics offer may be available to you. First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps: Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code there with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook bonus on today?

Manchester City needs to accumulate at least four points in its final two games of the season to move up for one of the remaining Champions League slots for next season.

They begin their task against Bournemouth on Tuesday, City sat 6th place with 65 points, one behind 3–5th place Newcastle, Chelsea, and Aston Villa. A top-five finish will qualify City for next season’s Champions League, and beating Bournemouth would move City to 68 pts. making a top‑five finish highly likely.

Bournemouth is safely out of the relegation zone and is playing mainly for pride. Thus, the squad can let loose, and will likely experiment a bit in the match.

The game starts at 3 p.m. EDT at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, with the home squad a solid favorite at -200, with a 3.5 over/under on goals. USA Network will televise, while Fubo, the NBC Sports app, and Sling TV will stream the game.

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace, fresh off its FA Cup victory, will challenge the Wolverhampton Wanderers. This is their final home game of the season, and the crowd’s energy should propel them.

The match sees two teams at different ends of the spectrum. Crystal Palace is unbeaten in its last six matches. Wolverhampton is playing out its season, but is safe from relegation.

The match kicks off at 3 p.m. at Selhurst Park in London. Crystal Palace is +150, with an over/under of 2.5 on goals. Peacock will be streaming the match.

In the NBA, the Oklahoma City Thunder ready for their next challenge after a Game 7 victory over the veteran Denver Nuggets in Round 2 of the NBA Playoffs. It was a series that tested the young OKC squad, and they passed.

Minnesota battled OKC to a 2-2 draw during the regular season. Both teams are capable of beating anyone on any given night, but also have put up some disappointing showings.

OKC will rely on guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the league's scoring leader and top MVP candidate. He’s backed by Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein to form a solid defense.

Minnesota’s hopes rest with guard Anthony Edwards, who is hoping for contributions from forward Julius Randle and center Rudy Gobert.

Both squads have played strongly in the playoffs, but also had nights where they couldn’t put a ball in the ocean. The T-wolves shot 7-of-47 (14.9%) from three-point range in one of their games against the Lakers, the worst three-point percentage in a playoff game in NBA history (minimum 40 attempts).

The T-wolves also had a poor shooting night in their playoff Game 1 against Golden State,

They made only 5 of 29 three-point attempts (17.2%). Combined with their previous game, they shot 12-for-76 (15.7%) over two games, the worst two-game three-point shooting percentage in NBA playoff history (minimum 50 attempts).

OKC also has had its troubles filling the basket.in the playoffs. They made only 7 three-pointers in one game during the Memphis series (a win, mind you), and had just a 32.6% three-point shooting percentage in the Denver series, the lowest among the remaining playoff teams at that time.

Oddsmakers have OKC as the clear favorite to win the series, posting them at a series moneyline as high at -375. They are giving -7.5 to the T-wolves in Game 1, with a 215.5 over/under anticipated. ESPN will televise the game from Paycom Center, with Fubo offering streaming. The game tips off at 8:30 p.m. EDT.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

