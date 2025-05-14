Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $50 Get $250 in Bonus Bets For Knicks-Celtics & St Louis-Kansas City

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers $250 in bonuses, with the NBA Playoffs, Knicks vs Celtics Game 5 on the way.

The NBA Playoffs has the New York Knicks vs. the Boston Celtics, and the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. the Golden State Warriors. Game 5 of the two series in the NBA Playoffs are on the sports action menu. Fanatics will be serving up options on all, and offers a special promo code for new customers.

The start of the Rivalry Week and the Italian cup match are the Wednesday soccer highlights, as St. Louis City SC vs. Sporting Kansas City is the big soccer showdown in the MLS, while Bologna vs. AC Milan face off in the Coppa Italia.

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo that allows players to claim $300 in bonus bets takes mere minutes to claim. These simple steps are here to help you

The offer is only available in AZ, NJ, MI, PA:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Verify your details Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and wager $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 3 days Player will be credited with a $100 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $300, and new players on have three days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

If you are not in one of these states however the other fanatics offer may be available to you.

First-time players in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus, by merely having to wager $50.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus On?

The Coppa Italia (or Italian Cup) pits AC Milan and Bologna. At stake is an automatic qualification for the UEFA Europa League to the winner.

Players to watch include AC Milan winger Christian Pulisic, who scored and had an assist in a 3-1 win against Bologna earlier this month, and Santiago Giménez, who had two goals in that match.

Bologna boasts winger Riccardo Orsolini, who has 32 Serie A goals over the last three seasons, and forward Thijs Dallinga, Bologna’s top scorer in the Coppa Italia and the overall leading scorer in the tournament with four goals.

The match kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, with AC Milan a +150 favorite and 2.5 goals on the over/under. Television for the match is handled by CBS Sports, with Paramount+ and Fubo offering streaming.

Back stateside, St. Louis City SC vs. Sporting Kansas City have a hot rivalry, making them the perfect choice to kick off the MLS Rivalry Week, which pits regional opponents against each other. The most recent results saw Sporting KC beat St. Louis, 2-0.

St. Louis will attack with forward João Klauss, just back from injury, and midfielder Eduard Löwen, who regularly is among the MLS leaders in assists. Forward Simon Becher, a standout at St. Louis University, recently joined the squad and has five goals.

Kansas City pins its hopes on forward Dejan Joveljić, purchased from the L.A. Galaxy for $4 million. He is his team’s leading scorer. Also watch for forward Stephen Afrifa, a Canadian national with four goals in 29 appearances, and forward Santiago Muñoz.

The match kicks off at 7:45 p.m. EDT from Energizer Park in St. Louis, with the home squad listed at +100 and an over/under of 2.5 goals. FS1 will televise, and the game can be streamed on the MLS Season Pass via the Apple TV app.

In the NBA Playoffs, the New York Knicks head to enemy territory in Boston against the Celtics. The surprising Knicks are leading the defending champion Celtics in their series, 3-1.

The Knicks would love to close out the Celtics on their home court. Their chances of doing that improved with news that Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum is gone for the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon sustained in a noncontact play in Game 4.

The Knicks have not been to the conference finals since 2000, and doing it by beating the hated Celtics would make that advance all the sweeter.

Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and center Karl Anthony-Towns have been the difference makers for the Knicks, with guard/forward Mikal Bridges adding to their firepower with some opportune scoring and tenacious defense.

The Celtics will make the Knicks earn a win. Guard Jaylen Brown, center/forward Kristaps Porzingis and guard Jrue Holiday won’t want to lose on their home court.

Oddsmakers have favored the Celtics throughout the series, and Game 5 has the Green -197 on the moneyline, giving -4.5 points to the Knicks, with an over/under of 208.5.

TNT and truTV are televising Game 5 starting at 7 p.m. EDT, with Max offering a streaming option.

Game 5 of the Golden State Warriors vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves is the other Wednesday night game. The T-wolves have a 3-1 lead in the series and would love to finish off the Warriors right here.

The Timberwolves will look to forward Julius Randle, who teams with guard Anthony Edwards to offer a potent 1-2 punch on offense.

The Warriors will hope forward Jimmy Butler will take over as the team’s main offensive threat in the absence of star guard Steph Curry, out with a pulled hamstring, But Butler will need some help from shooting guard Buddy Hield and particularly center Draymond Green.

The current moneyline has the T-wolves as a solid -220 favorite, spotting -11.5 points to the Warriors, with an over/under of 203.5. The game starts at 9:30 p.m. from Target Center, with TNT and truTV televising and Max handling the streaming.

More on Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $30 Get $300 in Bonus Bets! Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers, 21+ and physically present in AZ, NJ, MI, PA. New customers who wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer are eligible to receive $100 in Bonus Bets each day for your first three 3 days. You must wager $10+ each day to be eligible for the Rewards each day. Terms apply - see Fanatics Sportsbook app.

