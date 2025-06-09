Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $250 in Sign-Up Bonuses for World Cup Qualifiers

Score $250 in Fanatics Sportsbook promos ahead of today's qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Scroll for the latest odds on Belgium vs Wales.

FIFA World Cup qualifiers across Europe will captivate more than just one continent's worth of sports betting enthusiasts today. Can Italy begin to rebound from another disastrous start?

How to Claim the Fanatics promo Code

The latest Fanatics sign-ups from the U.S. states of CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can receive up to a $250 bonus by wagering just $50 on Fanatics Sportsbook betting odds.

To get the Fanatics sign-up bonus offer, follow the steps below:

Surf to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Register with your correct sign-up details Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and bet an amount of $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days You will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 The bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Fanatics bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

If you aren't in one of the above-listed states, another Fanatics Sportsbook offer may be available to you. Registering players from AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To take advantage of the alternate offer, follow these steps instead:

Browse to the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code with a mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Register the details of your new personal profile. Review and agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. The 10-day window to earn a bonus starts immediately after opening your account

Every day after signing up, make a cash bet of at least $1 at Fanatics odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and a maximum one qualifying wager every day will count towards the promotion.

At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses. The Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning that a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on today?

Today's Fanatics bonus code offer is your ticket to betting on some of the best footballers in Europe today, as the national teams in UEFA's confederation fight to qualify for 2026's FIFA World Cup.

Italy could miss the FIFA World Cup yet another time. Gli Azzurri's shocking 0-3 loss to Norway has poured Liquid Heat on manager Luciano Spalletti's chair, and yet there's little time to go out and look for a different tactician. Italy's crisis is in the here and now, which is why (-2000) Fanatics odds to defeat Moldova today are reassuring to supporters.

Italy versus Moldova is among a set of Europe's 2026 World Cup qualifiers on Fubo at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time. Norway can win their fourth qualifier in a row with an anticipated victory over Estonia, with Landslaget favored by just about as prohibitive (-1200) odds. Norway's prize conquistador, the Man City striker Erling Haaland, has (-120) odds to score a brace.

Bookmakers love putting cautious lines on Croatia against underdogs, today's giving the Checkered Ones just a (-125) moneyline to defeat the world's #39 ranked national squad from Czechia. Czechia leads Group L qualifying with nine points, but the Croatians shall have two more contests to play.

Fubo's stream of the simultaneous Faroe Islands versus Gibraltar match is an item for which many fans haven't heard of either team, but for which the Fanatics odds are favoring the hosts as if they're celebrities. Neither national team has earned a point through five matches in Group L. Gibraltar, though, has been overwhelmed by a -13 goal differential, while the Faroe Islands fare better.

Group J fields a marquee match when Belgium and Wales kick off, also at 2:45 p.m. EST on Fubo. The Belgium National Team hasn't scored many victories over anyone but FIFA and UEFA minnows over the last year, losing home games against France and Italy in late 2024. The dull ledger could help to make Wales into an attractive underdog at (+550) odds.

Belgium has star power, and most of Fanatics' gamers are solidly in its corner. The Red Devils are (-260) moneyline picks over the Dragons, added to superlative (-325) futures to qualify for North America 2026 by winning Group J. Romelu Lukaku has (+105) odds to bag against Wales.

Kevin de Bruyne's prop betting odds to manufacture a goal have taken a dip to nearly (+300) at Fanatics. Loïs Openda is garnering close to Lukaku's odds upon the news of a potential start.

Those who pick Wales to win or cover ATS will point out that Belgium is only 3-4-2 against Wales. The Dragons have also scored at least two goals in five of their last eight ties across competitions. Kieffer Moore of Sheffield United draws (+470) Fanatics Sportsbook odds to score at least once against Belgium today, while Harry Wilson of Fulham garners a (+700) line to do so.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

