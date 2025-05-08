Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $50 Get $250 in bonuses for Warriors-Timberwolves NBA Playoffs and Soccer

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers $250 in bonuses, ahead of the NBA Playoffs and Europa League soccer tonight.

If the UEFA Europa League goes like the NBA playoffs have been going, Las Vegas is going to take a bath in Niagara Falls. Will today's soccer underdogs surprise like the NBA's 'dogs are barking?

Three additional EFL teams contribute to today's drama on the pitch, including a league date pitting Bristol against Sheffield, and Chelsea F.C.'s ongoing quest to win the continental Conference League. Don't get too wrung out by tonight, though, with more Warriors-Wolves basketball action on the way.

Already claimed the Fanatics Sportsbook promo? Look into our BetMGM bonus code offer, with $150 sport bonuses up for grabs.

How to Claim the Fanatics Promo Code

Sports bettors in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can score up to a $250 bonus by putting just $50 on an NBA or soccer market at Fanatics Sportsbook.

Utilize these steps to get your Fanatics promo code offer:

Click over to Fanatics Sportsbook's landing URL Confirm your registration details Review and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit a sum of $10 and make a $10 bet at odds of -500 or longer each day for 5 days Your new account will be credited with a $50 bonus, for each day a $10 bet was placed The bonuses are capped at $250, and new Fanatics users have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on today?

The Fanatics bonus code can be used to pick winners in three marquee soccer competitions today, followed by Game 2 of an NBA playoff series between host Minnesota and visiting Golden State.

Nearly every English team is favored with a nice moneyline for its continental match today. So, why is Tottenham the ugly duckling with a (+150) line to defeat Bodø/Glimt on Paramount at 3 p.m. EST? Tottenham's 3-1 aggregate lead in the semi-final has a lot to do with it. Spurs could play cautiously and struggle to advance nonetheless, given the Lilywhites' awful domestic form coming into today. Tottenham must earn points from the rest of its EPL slate, or finish an ignominious seventeenth.

Elsewhere, UK teams are expected to keep romping through the UEFA's lower divisions. Man United does not need more than a low-scoring game of any kind to advance past Athletic Club behind a 3-0 aggregate lead going into a simultaneous Europa League semi-final capper on Paramount. But sportsbooks dare not give MUFC lower odds than (-110) for a continental match after the quarter-final round's epic comeback and triumph over Lyon of Ligue 1.

The theme of London's odds is that EFL squads will keep pouring in goals, even if they don't have to. Alternative action on the Paramount network includes Chelsea as a whopper of a Conference League moneyline pick over Djurgården at Stamford Bridge, even though the Blues could probably stand around and chew gum with a 4-1 aggregate lead. Chelsea's bout also kicks off at 3 p.m. EST.

The Minnesota Timberwolves welcome the Golden State Warriors for Game 2 of the teams' Western Conference semifinal series on TNT at 8:30 p.m. Eastern. Golden State leads the series 1-0 following its 99-88 upset win in Game 1. Bookmakers, true to form this NBA postseason, have doubled down on Minnesota for Game 2 with a 10-point spread in favor of the Timberwolves. That's in spite of the National Basketball Association's favored high seeds dropping games like they're hot in May.

The word "fanatic" is associated with crazy people, but there's a method to the madness in Fanatics Sportsbook's odds for Game 2. Stephen Curry of the Warriors did not look like himself on the court before leaving to be diagnosed with a hamstring injury, one which could knock the superstar out for numerous playoff games to come. The Timberwolves may be licking their chops at the thought of battling Oakland without its icon. Yet, it also increases the Wolves' pressure to win right now.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer