Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $50 Get $250 in bonuses for Warriors-Rockets & Man United!

This NBA postseason is nearly ready to tip off Round 2. First, however, the high drama of conference quarterfinal action must conclude with eight winners and eight knocked-out squads this weekend.

It's going to be a weekend in club soccer, on more than one continent. Aston Villa tries to earn three points toward another Champions League berth, while Liverpool draws strange underdog odds.

How to Claim the Fanatics Promo Code

New sportsbook clients in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV will get up to a $250 bonus by wagering just $50 on a sports betting outcome at Fanatics Sportsbook.

Follow the steps below to score your Fanatics promo code offer:

Browse to Fanatics Sportsbook's landing URL Take a moment to confirm your registration details Review and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Place a deposit and a bet of $10, at odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days The account will be credited with a $50 bonus, for every day a $10 bet was placed Bonuses are capped at $250, and new Fanatics users have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on today?

The Fanatics bonus code offer may be used to pick winning bets on close to 10 prestigious soccer leagues on the pitch this weekend, in addition to climactic postseason drama in NBA hoops.

The Golden State Warriors will try to eliminate the Houston Rockets again tonight. Houston, which went into Round 1 of the 2024-25 NBA playoffs as a favored #2 seed, fought back from the brink with a 131-115 Game 5 win at home. Golden State has a (-5) spread for Game 6 on ESPN at 10 p.m. EST. Stephen Curry's point scoring prop bets aren't as pricey for a game with an O/U (203.5) totals line.

The Denver Nuggets and L.A. Clippers have reached a Game 7, set for 7:30 p.m. EST this Saturday on TNT. Kawhi Leonard's double-double led Los Angeles in a 111-105 triumph Thursday night, which staved off elimination and booked Saturday's rubber match in the Mile High City. Suspensefully, betting odds for Game 7 are almost deadlocked, with the Clips getting a fraction more action.

No matter which field of eight NBA teams survives into Round 2, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Indiana Pacers will have the edge of getting booked for a Game 1 of their playoff series first, with plenty of time to rest and prepare following quarterfinal wins in short series. Indiana's forward Pascal Siakam would be higher in stat rankings for the NBA playoffs if the Pacers had not dispatched of the Bucks almost as quickly as the Cavaliers iced the Miami Heat.

Bookmakers think the party ends here for Indiana, taking bets on the Pacers against an ugly (+8) point spread. TNT will broadcast Game 1's tipoff from Rocket Arena in Cleveland on Sunday, for which a specific game-start time and simulcast details are still in flux as of Friday morning.

Wolves is today's main market soccer underdog at Fanatics, facing a disappointing 2024-25 side in Manchester City. Regretfully for Wolverhampton, this week's hosts have had a tragic season, such as only a titan like Pep Guardiola's team can. The Sky Blues remain nearly 10 rungs above Wolves on the EPL table. City is a minus-odds bet on NBC Peacock at 3 p.m. Eastern.

What a weekend in Europe's club leagues! Faraway venues and unfamiliar opponents will feel like a thing of the past when the domestic top tiers of England, Spain, Germany, Italy, France, Portugal, and Denmark commence again this Saturday. Aston Villa and Arsenal F.C. lead Saturday's previews for the Premier League, Villa hosting Fulham at 7:30 a.m. EST on USA Network while Arsenal welcomes Bournemouth for a gala on NBC Peacock at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

New soccer bettors at Fanatics Sportsbook may want to know why Aston Villa's odds to win are more prohibitive than wagers on the second-place Gunners to devour the Cherries. The Gunners are well ahead of the Villains, who aren't yet assured of UEFA qualification in 2025-26's cycle. But soccer's oddsmakers have to watch the standings and the lineups in addition to comparing talent. Villa is desperate for more league points down the stretch, a factor that potentially gives Fulham a tougher road trip than Bournemouth. Arsenal's form on EPL dates is diminished as the club tackles PSG.

Strange betting lines are afoot as the boots of Sunday's opponents get laced up. Brentford is a burly (-150) bet to batter United on NBC Peacock at 9 a.m. EST, the sort of odds that sportsbook users just don't see that often. At Stamford Bridge, the clinched champions from Liverpool have an underdog's line to defeat Chelsea. That's because the Reds will likely be resting many starting-11 players on NBC Peacock at 11:30 a.m. In a bright spot, Mohamed Salah is reportedly making an app.

Barcelona is a prohibitive betting pick over Valladolid in a Spanish mismatch on Paramount this Saturday at 3 p.m. EST, but Real Madrid's rumble with Celta Vigo on ESPN at 8 a.m. EST this Sunday is drawing an O/U (3.5) total goals market in anticipation of fireworks. Inter Milan is in parlay-land versus Italian underdog Verona, aired on Paramount this Sunday at 2:45 p.m. EST.

Major League Soccer is looking deeper all the time, but then again, the most talented sides keep on slipping. The Vancouver Whitecaps stunned Inter Miami 5-2 on aggregate to reach the CONCACAF Champions Cup finals, helping Vancouver to draw (-165) winning odds versus Real Salt Lake at 9:30 p.m. EST, streamed on MLS Season Pass. Fox Sports has the astounding new "Snapdragons" of San Diego F.C. 15 minutes earlier against F.C. Dallas, with San Diego favored to get three more points.

