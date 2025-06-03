Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1000 in Sign-Up Bonuses for USWNT vs Jamaica

Newcomers can claim $1000 in Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonuses ahead of today's international women's soccer, as USWNT clash with Jamaica.

Jamaica has never scored against the United States in a senior women's match. But following another downturn for 2025's youthful lineup, can Stars & Stripes earn one more shut-out?

How to Claim the Fanatics promo

Registering players from AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim the alternate offer, follow this set of steps instead:

Browse to the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code with a mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Confirm all details of your personal sports betting profile. Review and agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn a bonus starts immediately after opening your account. Every day after signing up, make a cash bet of at least $1 at Fanatics odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and a maximum one qualifying wager every day will count towards the promotion.

At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers that have been settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses. The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion additionally carries a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning that a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If a new sportsbook user makes a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards the bonus.

Today's Fanatics Sportsbook users from the legal betting states of CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by staking just $50 on any pick at Fanatics.

To earn the sportsbook's new bonus offer, follow the steps below:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Register with your correct sign-up details Read and consent to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and wager an amount of $10, at odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days You will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Your Fanatics bonuses will expire after seven days from issuance

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on today?

Today's Fanatics bonus code offer serves up international soccer fans with a perfect corner-kick, adding free stake to your betting funds for the Women's Nations League and the USWNT.

The FIFA Women's World Cup champion Spain hosts the Lionesses of England at 1 p.m. Eastern Time in a Women's Nations League battle on Fubo and CBS Sports Network. Spain's odds to win of (-200) tell a bigger story than England simply being outmatched in the contest. For example, the Fanatics prop betting board doesn't give any Spanish footballer better than (+150) odds to bag. However, there are no healthy distaff strikers from the UK left to garner better than (+500).

A set of low-balled Fanatics totals odds for the Spain-England kickoff reveal that La Roja isn't likely to look like Paris Saint-Germain's men versus the chagrined starting-11 of Inter Milan's senior men's crew. The Lionesses remain deep on the back line without having a clear plan to overcome the squad's many injuries and suspensions, and then still mount a worthy bid in the upcoming Women's Euro. It might be best if the Lionesses' trek pauses here for now, another angle behind those lopsided odds.

Sweden and Denmark will clash for a semifinal berth in a Group 4 finale today at 1:30 EST, also available on Fubo. Italy's meeting with Nations League cellar-dweller Wales is also an important one for Le Azzurre. With a win, Team Italy can potentially avoid a relegation playoff that could end with demotion to the dreaded League B, a fate that Wales has already had to mentally adjust to. Le Azzure's odds of (-155) are close to Spain's edge over England according to Fanatics.

It's a small surprise to see Germany favored by such powerful Fanatics odds as (-264) to beat Austria today at 2:30 p.m. EST, set to broadcast on Fubo in the United States. Neither squad has anything to shoot at, with Germany assured of its 2025 Nations League semi-final placement, and Austria going into the relegation playoff. It's a starting-11's betting line on a probable clash of reserve lineups.

Forget the Germans' top 11 footballers. It's the 22-deep quality of Team Germany driving a betting line that's shorter than almost any international women's favorite today, save for the United States against Jamaica in a friendly. Germany has put together the best record of any team in the 2025 Women's Nations League so far. Young midfielder Jule Brand is making spectacular assists.

Holland's odds to beat Scotland don't apply to the above comparisons, because the Netherlands seems to have been handicapped on reputation alone against underrated Scotland. Holland's (-650) line puts enormous payoff potential in the Scots' cheap odds prior to the teams' Group 4 finale, another option on Fubo TV during Germany and Austria's bout. Scotland dented Holland in a one-goal loss during February's prelims, and the Netherlands' usual sharpness has withered in the event since then.

The U.S. Women's National Team entertains tonight's prime-time viewers with that friendly against Jamaica, set to kick off at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on TNT. Sparkling (-260) odds on the USA to win only its third match in five outings are representative of how Las Vegas tends to handle Team USA on the women's pitch. While aware that 2025's young lineup dropped outings against Japan and Brazil, sportsbooks trust the USWNT against a foe that's never scored one goal in the matchup.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

