Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $250 in Bonuses for USMNT and the Three Lions

Fanatics Sportsbook promo, offers $250 in bonuses with the USMNT and England's Three Lions playing soccer today.

There's mounting pressure on several continents today, as World Cup qualifying begins in earnest for more and more teams. But a pair of low-stress USMNT and England fixtures will draw ratings too.

Already claimed the Fanatics Sportsbook promo? Look into our BetMGM bonus code offer, with $150 sport bonuses up for grabs.

Check out our guide to the best sportsbook promos to claim thousands in sports bonuses

Learn about the best sportsbooks with our experts guide to the best betting sites around

How to Claim the Fanatics promo

New sportsbook clients in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by wagering just $50 on Fanatics Sportsbook game odds, futures, or proposition bets.

Scoring the sign-up offer is as easy as following these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Confirm your registration details Review and agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and bet a sum of $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days Gamblers will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

If you do not reside in one of the above-listed legal betting states, another Fanatics Sportsbook offer may be available to you. New sign-ups at Fanatics Sportsbook who live in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can receive up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus deals.

For claiming the alternative offer, follow these steps:

Surf to the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code with a mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Input the details of your personal profile. Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn a bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day after signing up, make a cash wager of at least $1 at Fanatics odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and a maximum one qualifying wager every day will count towards the promotion.

Following the 10-day window listed above, new users' qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sportsbook betting bonuses. The Fanatics promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on today?

Today's bonus code offer from Fanatics is a path to making low-risk bets on international soccer, including Team USA and England in action against Switzerland and Senegal respectively.

It's going to be a marvelous day in international soccer. Instead of sorting through hundreds of game dates in as many as five confederations, it's more likely that Fanatics users will seek out the best football first, and look to place bets on elite teams like Argentina, Brazil, and England.

Senegal is on an invincible streak dating back close to two calendar years. The Lions of Teranga also began their current United Kingdom visit by drawing 1-1 with Ireland. If there's one primary cause for the betting lines to be so lopsided against a live underdog, it's that England is suiting up more of its top footballers today than the United States plans to play its best in 2025's non-friendly dates.

Three Lions striker Harry Kane is a (-175) prop bet to score or assist against Senegal, while Chelsea's exciting forward Cole Palmer is a (+105) Fanatics pick to score or assist. Lazio forward Boulaye Dia stands as Senegal's top pick at (+320) to score at City Ground, the home of Nottingham Forest.

As for the U.S. Men's National Team, a partial lineup without Christian Pulisic will warm up for the North American championship with an 8 p.m. EST friendly against Switzerland aired on TNT. Haji Wright is the USA's top prop bet at (+240). The Swiss carry (+115) moneyline odds to win the bout.

Many fans from the United States and England would skip over a home team's friendly match to bet on critical games for Argentina and Brazil. Conversely, it helps to draw attention when the friendly is a well-booked contest on beautiful grounds. England will meet Senegal on Fubo TV this afternoon at 2:45 p.m. EST, drawing (-250) consensus odds to win in spite of a CAF's very difficult opponent.

Lionel Messi is poised to get his first start of this summer's season for Argentina, a (-155) Fanatics favorite over Colombia (+490) in Round 16 of South America's qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. Messi's club team Inter Miami forgot to recruit a quality back-line to perform this year, rendering the MLS side among the worst defending clubs of the Americas thus far in 2025. Argentina and visiting Colombia will begin at 8 p.m. EST on ViX. Messi is drawing even-odds to tally at least once.

Brazil is a pricier (-280) pick to defeat Paraguay on Fanatics at 8:45 p.m. Eastern Time. The numbers may turn speculators off for reasons other than Fanatics' price on Little Canary, since Brazil has not played up to its legendary bar of quality for close to two years running. Last round's disappointing 0-0 draw with Ecuador put Paraguay (+600) two points ahead of Brazil with few rounds to play.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

--