Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $250 Bonuses for UEFA Nations League Semis Germany-Portugal

Fanatics Sportsook offers $250 in bonuses ahead of today's UEFA Nations League semi-final, featuring Ronaldo and Portugal against favored Germany.

Tonight's TV won't be devoid of sports on the night before America's hoops and hockey leagues begin their championship finals. Look for CONCACAF national teams and Brazil's titans in prime-time!

How to Claim the Fanatics promo Code

Fanatics Sportsbook sign-ups from the legal U.S. sports betting states of CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by putting just $50 on a Fanatics pick.

To claim the Fanatics sign-up bonus offer, follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Register with your correct sign-up details Review and agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and bet an amount of $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days Sign-ups will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Your bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

If you aren't in one of the above-listed states, another Fanatics Sportsbook offer may be available to you. Registering players from AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To take advantage of the alternate offer, follow the steps listed:

Browse to the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code with a mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Confirm the details of your new personal profile. Read and agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. The 10-day window to earn a bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day after signing up, make a cash wager of at least $1 at Fanatics odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and a maximum one qualifying wager every day will count towards the promotion.

Following the above 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses. The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion additionally has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning that a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 of the potential total award would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on today?

The latest bonus code offer from Fanatics sets new users up with funds to pick winners in today's soccer action. Will brave clients consider Portugal's underdog odds, buoyed by a revived Ronaldo?

It was said that if Portugal kept sticking with Ronaldo, the aging icon's national team would bear a liability. It's thanks to CR7's miraculous uptick in striking form that instead, Germany stands as today's sportsbook favorite over Portugal in spite of Ronaldo's contribution, not because of it.

Germany boasts (-115) Fanatics odds to win today's UEFA Nations League semi-final clash at 3:30 p.m. EST, airing on Fox Sports 1 in the United States. If the Germans go on to play France or Spain in the 2025 Nations League Final, either Les Bleus or La Roja will be up against a national team which hasn't lost a match since coming up short against Spain in the 2024 Euro quarter-finals.

Portugal's (+290) underdog odds won't be the toast of hardcore supporters, but they're pretty good for the semis against Germany with all things considered. Ronaldo's (+185) odds to bag a goal against Nationalelf also make a stronger impression than a million minus-odds markets on the Saudi Pro League, with all due respect to the Middle East bosses who helped CR7 regain his form. More worrying for Germany is that the favorites are dealing with injuries and leaky defending.

Tim Kleindienst, the tournament's leading scorer for Team Germany in earlier rounds, is sidelined long-term following knee surgery. That puts the onus on Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz to make plays against Portugal. Germany's got a strong lineup on hand, but without the solidity of a World Cup or Euro effort, having failed to manufacture clean-sheet prelims against lightweights like Bosnia.

Fanatics goal-total odds are optimistic enough, while giving Portugal's back line more credit than it's used to getting. Germany and Portugal have (-138) odds to produce more than O/U (2.5) collective goals in the game, not predictive of a German rout, or a likely Ronaldo brace for that matter. A curious lack of German strikers with great odds to score is contrasted by Nationalelf's many threats on the betting board. Portugal's next-most popular pick behind the big man is PSG's secondary striker Gonçalo Ramos, who is drawing only (+280) odds to tally.

Happy Hour and prime-time TV will be decorated by CONCACAF's colorful teams trying to qualify for North America 2026. It's best to keep wagers recreational until the confederation quits pitting its trailing teams against each other in rounds of their own, but tonight's battles of struggling World Cup qualification bids includes a few teams whom Las Vegas believes will gather momentum.

Bermuda, for instance, is a (-500) "parlay pick" to defeat the Cayman Islands National Team at 7 p.m. EST, available for viewing on Fubo and DirecTV. Such odds stand in defiance of Bermuda's baneful start in qualifiers played last fall. Speculators like the EFL talent on hand for the Gombey Warriors, like veteran forward Nahki Wells of Bristol City. Bermuda has (-105) odds to post a clean sheet.

Brazil's prime-time match is a club soccer match, but the betting circumstances go in parallel with the Bermuda vs Cayman Islands scenario. Botafogo and visiting Ceará are tied at 4-4-3 on Brazil's Serie A table, yet the former "Lone Star" has nearly a (-200) moneyline to defeat a guest which has performed in Serie B for two seasons prior. Igor Jesus, an attacker who could be appearing for Nottingham soon, is an even-odds wager to bag in a 7 p.m. EST tilt streamed on Fanatiz.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

