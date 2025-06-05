Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $250 in Bonuses for UEFA Nations League & NBA Finals

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers $250 in bonuses ahead of today's UEFA Nations League and NBA Finals action.

France has a national soccer team that just can't stop reaching World Cup finals, while OKC has a basketball team trying for the final TKO. But only one of the titans is a favorite in today's odds.

How to Claim the Fanatics promo Code

Newly registered Fanatics Sportsbook sign-ups from the U.S. states of CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV will receive up to a $250 bonus by staking just $50 on any Fanatics wager.

Scoring a Fanatics bonus is as simple as following the steps below:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Sign up and confirm complete registration details Read and agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and bet an amount of $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days You will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Your bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Fanatics bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

If you aren't in one of the above-listed states, another Fanatics Sportsbook offer may be available to you. Registering players from AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To take advantage of the alternate offer, follow these steps instead:

Browse to the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code with a mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Register the details of your new personal profile. Read and consent to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn a bonus starts immediately after opening your account Every day after signing up, make a cash bet of at least $1 at Fanatics odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and a maximum one qualifying wager every day will count towards the promotion.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match sum of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window after registering. If you place a qualifying bet of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus. At the end of the 10-day window, all qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited to your Fanatics account as sports betting bonuses.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on today?

The Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code offer comes at a perfect time to help clients make easy bets on tonight's Game 1 in the NBA Finals, preceded by a Nations League war of great European sides.

Which style of betting will Fanatics users choose tonight, the National Basketball Association finals, or critical matchups of national soccer teams trying to reach North America 2026? The first thing to know is that if CONMEBOL's timing isn't great for fans of hoops and soccer, UEFA's is way better.

The 2025 UEFA Nations League semi-finals continue today as France takes on 2024's Euro champion Spain on Fox Sports at 3 p.m. Eastern Time. Regardless of opinions about international soccer in odd years, La Roja has earned today's slight favorites' line to conquer Les Bleus every bit as much as France's questionable form in the knock-out round made speculators dream of a Spanish win.

Kylian Mbappé's (+210) to score in today's semis might not be short enough, a strange scenario for such a name-brand striker who has been the linchpin of FIFA World Cups. Gamblers would like to go for PSG's new Champions League hero Ousmane Dembele, but his odds to tally against Spain are more modest at (+230) as high-rollers recognize Dembele's high level of fatigue in June's setting.

For those torn between The Beautiful Game and beautiful buckets, the good news is that tonight's World Cup qualifiers will be winding down by the time the OKC Thunder gets cracking in Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals. Brazil takes on Ecuador on rival turf without a minus-odds moneyline to win attached to Little Canary, though Ecuador has never beaten Brazil in a match, friendly or surly.

CONMEBOL's contests on Watch Live television at 7 p.m. EST include Paraguay versus Uruguay, for which Fanatics has used a rather left-field tactic to cast Paraguay as so much as a (+155) favorite. Some handicappers have the other qualifier's odds as tight as those on an FBS Spring Game.

This year's NBA playoffs have been Cinderella's dance. That didn't stop Las Vegas from posting NBA Finals odds that say the big dog's about to eat. The OKC Thunder has a (-9.5) consensus point spread that demands a double-digit Game 1 win over the Indiana Pacers, who defeated the last #1 seed that they played in five games. Game 1 begins at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time tonight, broadcast by ESPN.

The O/U point total odds at Fanatics are the sportsbook's one nod to Indiana's swift style. Fanatics forecasts Over/Under (230.5) points scored in Game 1, while restraining OKC's rebounding prop bet lines due to the fact that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's team won't be able to crash the boards without Indiana's transition game scoring on fast breaks that result from overzealous opposing turns.

Indiana's terrific guard Tyrese Haliburton is a (+115) prop bet to record a double-double. Yet, the odds on Gilgeous-Alexander reflect the OKC phenom's status as the hottest weapon in the NBA. The Thunder's sharpshooter leads all active cagers with a 29.8 PPG average. Based on Fanatics' superlative odds on a 30+ point Game 1, Shai may surpass the 30.0 PPG mark shortly.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

