Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $50 Get $250 in bonuses for European Soccer & NBA Playoffs!

Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives players £250 in bonuses, ahead of today's European soccer action and NBA Playoffs.

American basketball and Italian soccer might seem like polar opposites. Today at Fanatics Sportsbook, a common theme has connected speculation on Serie A and on the NBA.

It's as hard for Houston to hit three-pointers as it is to score a hat trick in Italy. Scroll down for the odds on some rather stubborn, stingy soccer and basketball picks in Fanatics betting action today.

How to Claim the Fanatics Promo Code

Newly legal sports betting clients in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by putting just $50 on any sports outcome with Fanatics Sportsbook.

Use these simple steps to grab the Fanatics promo code offer:

Browse to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page Register and confirm your sign-up details Read and get to know the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and bet $10, with Fanatics odds of -500 or longer, every day for 5 days The account gets credited with a $50 bonus, for every day $10 was wagered Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on today?

The Fanatics bonus code offer can be used to make sportsbook picks on a variety of sports today, including three Serie A soccer matches, the English Championship, and the NBA playoffs.

Serie A soccer is on TV, which means tackling with a capital-T. Bologna visits eleventh-place Udinese as a solid favorite at Fanatics Sportsbook. The club is trying for its best Serie A placement in well over 50 years. It won't be easy, with Juventus, Roma, and Lazio contesting for the same continental qualification spots on Italy's table. Paramount has the action from Stadio Friuli at 12:30 p.m. EST.

Lazio could finish as high as third in Serie A this season. It helps Eagles that today's visitor Parma is not highly-regarded enough to bother Lazio's expensive odds to win. Paramount's streaming network airs the Lazio-Parma match and a third Italian bout between Verona and Caligari at 2:45 p.m. EST.

Did we mention that Italy's known for defense? The Fanatics goal-total line for Udinese versus Bologna is drawing "Arsenal moneyline"-style odds to pay off at under O/U (2.5) tallies in the match. As for the lesser-lights Caligari and Verona, they're inspiring nearly (-200) payoff odds on an under-total score.

Lazio can boast of a minus-odds pick to score in today's game, a sight almost as rare at Fanatics as short odds on a FIFA side from Oceania. Valentín Castellanos is forecasted to lead the way striking against Parma. But recall that it's predicted to be a lopsided match. In Italy's other kickoffs that are anticipated to be tight this afternoon, there's no striker favored to score at better than a (+150) line.

The NBA playoffs take over the airwaves at 7:30 p.m. EST, when the Cleveland Cavaliers attempt to clinch a four-game sweep of the Miami Heat. Game 3 was a disaster for Miami's underdog squad, a 124-87 defeat that became the worst postseason pratfall in Heat history. Cleveland's point spread for tonight's game will tempt gamblers at just (-9) points, in spite of the Cavs' ability to coast and win.

There's hope for NBA playoff underdogs, even if they become favorites while taking over a series. The #7 seed Golden State Warriors come into tonight's Game 4 holding a 2-1 edge in their opening playoff series with the Houston Rockets, who've gone colder than Texas has ever been from the field against the Warriors' canny zone defense. Oakland's superstar Stephen Curry is in rare form,, leading to (+140) odds to score 20+ points again tonight in a 10:30 p.m. EST event aired on TNT.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer