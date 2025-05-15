Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $50 Get $250 in bonuses for Nuggets-Thunder and Barcelona

The Fanatics promo lets bettors claim $250 in bonuses, with NBA Playoff and soccer action on the way today.

Today's elite level soccer in Spain won't win western ratings if another League One playoff match catches on. However, the Championship hopefuls must play better to create a goal-scoring show.

The Oklahoma City Thunder is Fanatics Sportsbook's favorite to win tonight's Game 6 and advance to Round 3 of the NBA playoffs. Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets aren't about to make it easy.

Already claimed the Fanatics Sportsbook promo? Look into our BetMGM bonus code offer, with $150 sport bonuses up for grabs.

How to Claim the Fanatics Promo Code

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo that allows players to claim $300 in bonus bets takes mere minutes to claim. These simple steps are here to help you

The offer is only available in AZ, NJ, MI, PA:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Verify your details Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and wager $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 3 days Player will be credited with a $100 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $300, and new players on have three days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

If you are not in one of these states however the other fanatics offer may be available to you.

New sportsbook clients in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV will claim up to a $250 bonus by putting just $50 on any pro soccer or hoops wager at Fanatics Sportsbook.

Follow these simple steps to score a Fanatics promo code offer:

Click over to Fanatics Sportsbook's landing URL Enter and confirm your registration details Review and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Produce a deposit of $10 and a $10 bet at odds of -500 or longer each day for 5 days Your new account will be credited with a $50 bonus, for each day a $10 bet was placed Bonuses are capped at $250, and new Fanatics users have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on today?

The Fanatics bonus code can be used to place bets on English and Spanish league soccer this morning and afternoon. Night owls will wager on hardcourt playoffs in Denver, as OKC visits for a Game 6.

Wycombe visits Charlton Athletic at 3 p.m. EST today on Paramount, in the second leg of a League One playoff semi-final in which only the back lines have been fair. Charlton and Wycombe produced dual clean-sheets in the opening leg. The Valiants and Blues resorted to antique tactics in the first tie, hoping a striker would get a fortunate bounce. Both clubs combined for just five shots on-goal.

Today's odds on the round's finale give the opponents credit for having better form than was shown with the football last weekend. The Valiants are plus-odds (+120) Fanatics picks to advance without penalties, though the Blues’ supporters will frown at the sportsbook's (+230) Draw line outpacing Wycombe’s odds. The most balanced Vegas total for the leg is (2.25), a lowballed Asian Handicap.

Osasuna had hoped to see a lesser lineup from visiting Atlético Madrid in today's La Liga kickoff from Pamplona, viewable at 1 p.m. Eastern Time on Paramount. Atletico has been grand in 2025, pretty much sealing top-four placement and another Champions League run with 70 points through 35 rounds. In addition, Atlético Madrid can clinch that new continental bid today with a victory.

Real Betis and Rayo Vallecano play out almost perfectly-matched odds at 1 p.m. Eastern Time on ESPN+. First-place Barca has a runaway Fanatics market to win at RCD Espanyol on Paramount at 3:30 p.m. EST. Close to the relegation line, Espanyol may choose to save its energy for more realistic opportunities to claim points - and top-level salvation - in the concluding two weeks of play.

Tonight's Liga MX Clausura semi-final sees Cruz Azul and Club América in a clash that sportsbooks simply don't know how to handle. Both teams have virtually identical lines to win. Goal-total odds do not predict a boring defensive battle in any case. However, the sides did play to a scoreless draw on Matchday 15. The gala from Mexico City at 10 p.m. EST can be viewed on TUDN.

The Oklahoma City Thunder could knock out the Denver Nuggets 4-2 in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals tonight. The odds for Game 6 in Denver nonetheless call a halt to the inflated gambling odds on #1 seeded NBA teams like OKC this postseason. The Thunder are a four-point favorite on the spread for the tilt at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time, a battle aired on TruTV and TNT.

OKC is drawing less than (-200) favorite's odds to prevail and win the series tonight. Fanatics users are impressed with Denver's superstar to let the odds turn as cockeyed as they've been earlier this spring. Mile High's sharpshooter Nikola Jokić is soaring in player-prop odds for Thunder-Nuggets, giving Fanatics no choice but to charge more for his picks after Game 5’s 44-point double-double.

Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is surpassing Jokić's prop bet prices on tonight's Game 6, earning (-135) Fanatics Sportsbook odds to score 30+ points. OKC’s Jalen Williams is a promising (-155) prop betting option to score 20+ points after nailing a critical trey to spark Tuesday's win.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $30 Get $300 in Bonus Bets! Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers, 21+ and physically present in AZ, NJ, MI, PA. New customers who wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer are eligible to receive $100 in Bonus Bets each day for your first three 3 days. You must wager $10+ each day to be eligible for the Rewards each day. Terms apply - see Fanatics Sportsbook app.