Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $50 Get $250 in bonuses for the NBA Playoffs and Premier League!

The NBA playoffs continue this weekend with a brim-filled calendar of 11 games in three nights. Meanwhile, the FA Cup's match of the year so far is preceded by a full morning of EPL soccer.

You know it's a day in English football when Aston Villa hosts Crystal Palace vying for a priceless bid in a final, and the Premier League's games form a whole separate itinerary. Never fear, Saturday's excess of drama won't keep Friday or Sunday from fielding more Fanatics picks on the pitch.

How to Claim the Fanatics Promo Code

Sportsbook enthusiasts in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can score up to a $250 bonus by wagering just $50 in a daily sports market with Fanatics Sportsbook.

Use the steps below to get your Fanatics promo code offer:

Surf to Fanatics Sportsbook's landing URL Confirm your registration details Read and comprehend the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit a stake of $10 and make a $10 bet at odds of -500 or longer each day for 5 days Your new account will be credited with a $50 bonus, for each day a $10 bet was placed The bonuses are capped at $250, and new Fanatics users have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on this weekend?

The Fanatics bonus code offer may be used to bet on a packed weekend of soccer and hoops action. The NBA's postseason looks to begin eliminating playoff teams, while the FA Cup comes to a head.

Basketball is responsible for March Madness, but there's April anarchy going on right now. NBA speculators are forced to pick from Round 1 playoff series as lopsided as OKC versus Memphis, or as tight as the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets, who decided their series' first two tilts by a grand total of five points. Both series will resume, along with every team in Round 1 this weekend.

The Orlando Magic host the Boston Celtics for Games 3 and 4 on Friday and Sunday respectively, both tip offs at 7 p.m. EST with ESPN's flagship carrying the Friday game, and a plethora of cable networks joining TNT to air Sunday's showdown. Boston will continue to draw favorable Fanatics odds in Orlando, as the Magic did little but anger the Celtics with flagrant fouls in an 0-2 start.

Top ranked Oklahoma City meets the Western Conference play-in seed Memphis again on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. EST, available to view on TNT and six Bally Sports regional channels. OKC began the series with an historic 51-point romp over the Grizzlies and can sweep 4-0 on Saturday.. The #1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Miami Heat for an earlier game this Saturday at 1 p.m. EST on TNT, hardly bothered in a one-sided series with another of the NBA Play-In Tournament's tired winners.

Round 1's other series are hotly contested. The L.A. Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves resume on ESPN at 9:30 p.m. EST on Friday and 3:30 p.m. EST on Sunday, the betting lines drawn tight for a series pitting Lebron James of L.A. against new faces like Anthony Edwards of Minnesota. The New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons have the weekend to practice until Sunday afternoon, and Rockets versus Warriors has but one Saturday night game on ABC at 8:30 p.m. EST. Look for more markets on the Pacers-Bucks series on Bally Sports, Friday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Will this Saturday morning's soccer league action wear Fanatics users out, prior to p.m. tournament drama taking place? Probably not, but the Premier League and Bundesliga plan to try. Chelsea and underdog Everton will square off on USA Network at 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time, while a Wolves versus Leicester kickoff headlines three more bouts at 9 a.m. EST. Germany's newly-minted rivals Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen meet Mainz and Augsburg respectively at 8:30 a.m. EST on ESPN+.

Saturday's main event is at Wembley Stadium, where Crystal Palace sees Aston Villa in the FA Cup semi-finals. Villa's modest favorite's odds at Fanatics were to be expected, yet CPFC could boast that its noble odds stem from a recent record that's more than meets the eye. Crystal Palace officials ranted at EPL headquarters to get this week's Arsenal date moved, not realizing Eagles were poised to play a terrific 90:00 and draw 2-2. That's got to be a morale boost for Palace going into its most important match in forever. ESPN+ has the broadcast at 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

You might get captivated by a tournament in Spain, too. 2025's Copa del Rey Final begins at 4 p.m. EST, comfortably after the Palace-Villa match, and it features the top two brands in Spanish soccer in rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid. Barca is a slight betting favorite for the finale on ESPN+.

Sunday's soccer schedule can compete with Saturday's, believe it or not … but only in England. Manchester City tackles the FA Cup's other semi-final against Nottingham Forest, a David versus Goliath meeting with a twist. Forest has kept up with City on the league table this season. Sunday's 10:30 a.m. EST semi-final adds to Sunday's marquee league action, Man United vs Bournemouth on USA at 9 a.m. Eastern Time, and Liverpool vs Spurs in NBC Peacock's bout at 11:30 a.m. EST.

