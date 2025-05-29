Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $250 in Bonuses for NBA Playoffs and Copa Libertadores

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers $250 in bonuses, ahead of today's NBA and Copa Libertadores knockout clashes.

The Copa Libertadores has weathered tragic circumstances to get to the final round of Group Stage. Will an Argentina vs Brazil showdown help to perk supporters up? Meanwhile, don't miss tonight's potential series end when the Knicks and Pacers wage Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Already claimed the Fanatics Sportsbook promo? Look into our BetMGM bonus code offer, with $150 sport bonuses up for grabs.

Find out how to claim even more in sports bonuses with our guide to the best sportsbook promos in the US

How to Claim the Fanatics promo Code

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook sign-ups from the U.S. states of CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by wagering just $50 on a Fanatics Sportsbook bet.

To claim the Fanatics sign-up bonus offer, follow the steps below:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Register with your correct sign-up details Review and agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and bet an amount of $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days You will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 The bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Fanatics bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

If you aren't in one of the above-listed states, another Fanatics Sportsbook offer may be available to you. Registering players from AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To take advantage of the alternate offer, follow these steps instead:

Browse to the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code with a mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Register the details of your new personal profile. Review and agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. The 10-day window to earn a bonus starts immediately after opening your account Every day after signing up, make a cash bet of at least $1 at Fanatics odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and a maximum one qualifying wager every day will count towards the promotion. At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on today?

Today's Fanatics bonus code offer provides house funds for betting on soccer and basketball in the Americas, culminating in tonight's Game 5 of the NBA Western Conference Finals in New York.

The cable provider beIN SPORTS broadcasts a round of Copa Libertadores action today that will conclude 2025's Group Stage, featuring Group H kickoffs at 6 p.m. EST, then Group E at 8:30 east coast time. The Group H clash between Vélez Sarsfield and Peñarol is a respective Argentina versus Uruguay match on Peñarol's turf, a rematch that follows Vélez Sarsfield's added-time victory in Round 1. Peñarol draws favorable (+115) odds to win a contest to determine Round-of-16 seeds.

The Chilean club Colo Colo is a (+175) bet versus Bucaramanga of Colombia in one of the prime-time games, with few celebratory vibes due to the aftermath of this April's awful scenes. Last-place Colo Colo had debuted in style when a tragic stadium crush took two young lives, leading to a scrapped game and forfeited points that marked the emotional end of Colo Colo's bid in the tournament.

Tonight's big CONMEBOL match at 8:30 p.m. EST has the heart-stopping table scenario. Racing Club of Argentina has been given a (-110) moneyline against a tough Brazilian visitor in Fortaleza. Racing Club can't fall out of the Round of 16, but if the Argentinians finish second, their next date could be very tough. Fortaleza has eight points, enough to qualify for sure with a drawn score. The Brazilian club can choose to play aggressively, however, and finish first in Group E with a win.

Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers is on his way to being the NBA's new tycoon of high prop-bet lines, following a Game 4 performance in which the shooting guard posted an historic triple-double with no turnovers in the entire game, leading Indiana to a 3-1 series lead with a 130-121 win. Remember, though, that NBA oddsmakers just love to pour water in a fan's champagne.

Indiana is a (+4) point spread underdog at Fanatics for tonight's Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. Midwestern hoops fans will say it's because there's too much hype around Karl-Anthony Towns and the opposing New York Knicks, who play host to Indiana at 7:30 p.m. EST on TNT. Elimination scenario or not, Las Vegas thinks that the Knicks will rise above the pressure.

Fanatics player-props on Halliburton's performance tonight are far brighter than his team's forecast chance to win, including (-180) odds on Haliburton to net another 25+ points, and (-135) sportsbook odds on the guard to dish-out another 10+ assists. Jalen Brunson, meanwhile, is stealing some thunder (excuse the pun, OKC readers) from Towns in the Knicks' prop betting trends.

New York may be another NBA playoff team that's favored at Fanatics because it needs the victory worse than its leading opponent does. Given how many Game 5 eliminations have let speculators down this season, the formula of gambling on the neediest teams may prove to be foolhardy.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

--