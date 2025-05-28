Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $250 Bonuses for NBA Playoffs & Copa Libertadores

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers $250 in bonuses, ahead of the NBA Playoff and Copa Libertadores action on the way.

The Europa Conference League Final, the continuation of a big South American soccer tournament, and a potential elimination game in the NBA Playoffs are on the sports menu for Wednesday.

Fanatics is your home for all of the action, and has some enticing bonus bets on offer.

In soccer, Real Betis battles Chelsea in the Europa League Final, while the Copa Libertadores sees a key match between Internacional and Bahia. The NBA Playoffs will see the Oklahoma City Thunder have at it with the Minnesota Timberwolves in a Game 5 of their best-of-seven series, with OKC up 3-1.

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus

First-time players in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by merely wagering $50.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Confirm your details Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and wager $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days Player will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

If you are not in one of these states, the other fanatics offer may be available to you. First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code there with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook bonus on today?

In the Copa Libertadores, Internacional battles Bahia in the tournament’s key match of the day. A win or draw by Internacional will clinch Group F. Bahia is now third in the group and needs a win to avoid elimination.

The match starts at 6 p.m. EDT at Estadio Beira-Rio, Porto Alegre, Brazil, with Internacional a tight -105 favorite, with a 2.5 goals over/under. beIN Sports USA will stream the match, which can also be picked up through Fubo or Sling TV.

Across the pond in the NBA Playoffs, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander blamed his team for a lack of energy and urgency in Game 3, a condition resulting in their worst loss of the season.

Gilgeous-Alexander put a bullseye on his jersey with his comments, but backed up the tough talk with a spectacular performance in Game 4, scoring 40 points in the OKC victory over the T-Wolves, 128-126.

In that game, Minnesota was plagued with turnovers, giving up the rock 21 times in front of their home crowd. Guard Anthony Edwards was a chief culprit, and managed just 16 points in the game.

Now, OKC returns to their home Paycom Center with a shot at advancing to the team’s first NBA Final. But nothing is guaranteed, as both teams have played poor games in this series.

The oddsmakers believe OKC is going to clinch. They have them as an overwhelming -350 on the Game 5 moneyline.

The contest starts at 8:30 p.m. EDT from Paycom Center, with OKC giving -8.5 and a 220.5 over/under. ESPN will televise, with ESPN+ and Fubo streaming.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

